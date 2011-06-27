  1. Home
2013 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous standard features and high-tech options
  • powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option
  • balanced ride and handling
  • quiet interior.
  • Tight third-row headroom
  • MyLincoln Touch interface can be frustrating to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though its versatility is somewhat compromised, the 2013 Lincoln MKT is otherwise a solid alternative to other luxury crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Based purely on pedigree, the 2013 Lincoln MKT would seem to be a show winner. It's based on the Ford Flex, a large crossover wagon we adore for its utility, well-rounded performance and unique style. Breed in a bunch more high-end features and some luxurious style, and the MKT should be even better, right? Well, it doesn't quite work out that way.

There is still quite a bit to like here. Many positive attributes shine through, including a confident driving attitude, a refined ride, an available 365-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine and cutting-edge technology. The cabin, meanwhile, has been enhanced with high-quality leather, a classy design and plenty of material to deaden the road's abrasive soundtrack. Nor will you be left wanting for features. Even the base MKT comes loaded with convenience and luxury-oriented features, while options include such uplevel picks as automated parallel-parking assist, heated and ventilated second-row seats and a lane-departure warning/aid system.

The major downside is that the 2013 Lincoln MKT sacrifices practicality in the name of unique styling. The swept-back windshield and sloping rear glass reduce interior volume (as compared to the boxy Flex), meaning less space for passengers. Thankfully, the previously frustrating MyLincoln Touch electronic interface has been improved to make it significantly quicker and easier to operate.

Put up against other models like the Acura MD, Audi Q7 and Buick Enclave, the MKT isn't going to immediately stand out as best in show. But overall, there's plenty to like here, and we recommend taking a look at the MKT if you're shopping for a three-row luxury crossover SUV.

2013 Lincoln MKT models

The 2013 Lincoln MKT is a three-row luxury crossover that seats six or seven. There are two trim levels: MKT and MKT with EcoBoost.

Standard MKT equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, 12-way heated and ventilated power front seats, 60/40-split-fold heated second-row seats (outboard only), manual 50/50 split-fold third-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, retractable manual second-row sunshades and a 110-volt power outlet. Electronic features include the Sync voice command system, the MyLincoln Touch interface, mobile WiFi, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (with audio streaming) and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod interface.

The MKT EcoBoost model adds a more powerful engine, all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension dampers with three driver-selectable modes (that also adjust steering response, stability/traction control parameters, and transmission response and behavior).

The Elite package (EcoBoost only) adds a power fold/tumble third row with tailgate feature, blind-spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system.

A Technology package (available only in conjunction with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, collision-mitigation system with brake support, lane-keeping alert/aid system and an automatic parallel-parking assist.

Stand-alone options on the EcoBoost include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (which drop capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a power panoramic glass roof and metallic interior trim.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Lincoln MKT receives a number of changes. Under the hood is more power for both engines. Outside there's new front end styling, while within are redesigned seats, gauges and steering wheel. The MyLincoln Touch interface has been updated and made standard across the board and new features include inflatable rear-seat seatbelts, lane departure warning/assist, a heated steering wheel and (for the EcoBoost model) adaptive suspension dampers. Lastly, some optional features and package availability have been shuffled about.

Performance & mpg

Standard MKT models have a 3.7-liter V6 that now makes 303 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift control. EPA estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

The MKT EcoBoost has a more powerful twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system are standard. Fuel economy estimates are 16/23/18.

In Edmunds performance testing, an MKT EcoBoost accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, a quick time for this segment.

Safety

The 2013 Lincoln MKT comes standard with rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags covering all three rows. Parents will also appreciate the standard MyKey feature that restricts wheelspin, vehicle speed and audio volume for teen drivers. The second-row airbag-fortified seatbelts are available on both models. Sync also offers emergency crash notification that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Safety features that are available only on the EcoBoost model include blind spot monitor and cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning/aid and a collision warning with brake support system that comes as part of the optional adaptive cruise control. This system flashes a warning on the windshield when sensors detect slower-moving traffic ahead and then pre-charges the brake system to reduce braking distances for an ensuing panic stop.

In a panic stop during Edmunds testing, the MKT stopped from 60 mph in an acceptable distance of 127 feet. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the MKT earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing.

Driving

We've yet to drive a 2013 Lincoln MKT. However, familiarity with the previous one plus our experience in other vehicles equipped with similar, adaptive suspension systems leads us to believe the EcoBoost model will feel utterly transformed. Where it once felt merely isolated and perhaps a little too soft, it will likely feel alert and responsive over a greater variety of surfaces. Similarly, the highway ride will be improved, as it will feel more controlled and settled rather than vague and heavy. Clearly, the EcoBoost engine is the preferred choice thanks to its superior power and torque, but the base 3.7-liter V6 should now be a viable choice for most shoppers.

Interior

The three-row MKT's interior is available in six- or seven-passenger configurations, and either way offers handsome styling and upscale materials, including premium leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. For 2013, the MKT boasts fresh interior styling highlighted by an all-new instrument panel and integration of the MyLincoln Touch system and rich new color schemes crafted with new premium materials. High-quality stitching and seams on all seats add to the interior's high level of finish. The premium brand feel that was missing from the previous MKT clearly has found its way into the 2013 model.

The standard MyLincoln Touch interface consists of three display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved, and even with this year's update, we've found the system can be slow to respond and the touchscreen's icons difficult to locate and press on the move.

In subjective terms, the 2013 MKT offers plenty of interior and cargo space, with adequate head- and legroom plus cargo capacity that begins at 17.9 cubic feet (behind the third row) and tops out at 75.9 cubic feet (behind the first row). Second-row passengers will find enough room for comfortable cruising; however, the third row is tight by adult standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lincoln MKT.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lots of repairs that shouldn't have been
Bentley,09/24/2018
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This car had only 66,000 when I sold it and numerous repairs under the extended warranty which shouldn't have happened. It required a new steering gear, 3 control arm replacements, rear seal replacement, adaptive cruise control replacement and numerous rattles. It rides very hard on rougher roads which there are plenty of in Michigan. The driver armrest stitching came apart and they wouldn't replace it. The front seats are not comfortable as there is a platform directly under your feet that does not allow you to place your feet flat on the floor. The performance is good on acceleration and it is a smooth ride on good roads and quiet, but any kind of rough road, it just throws you around. Residual value is not good, so it is expensive to own. Lots of room for storage.
COOL MAMA IN A COOL CLASSY CAR
Classy, coolco,01/15/2016
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
My car is cool, classy and it stands out amongst the other boring looking SUVs. I leased my 2013 MKT and my lease is up soon. I'm thinking about buying another one. I've been researching and test driving other SUVs and none of them compare. I tested the enclave, MDX, qx60 and none of them have the excitement behind the wheel as the MKT. I tend to drive pretty swiftly and I love the powerful ecoboost engine. If I need to pass another driver I can do it with great confidence. I also love that I have the benefits of a minivan without actually having to drive a minivan.... I'm too cool for that! My husband loves my car too and agrees that buying one when my lease is up is best. LINCOLN PLEASE DONT STOP MAKING THE MKT!!!!! Lincoln hmade a classyclassy SUV that out performs any other SUV on the road in this price range!
Emperor of the Highway.
teerex,09/24/2014
We've had our MKT for over a year now, and it keeps exceeding our expectations. Room, comfort, power and even amazing agility for such a big rig. Begs to be taken on long road trips. It can be so comfortable that you forget how long you've been driving (so it warns you that it's time for a break!). The electronic helpers are very effective. The adaptive cruise is amazing and makes me wish all our cars had it. The lane departure system is equally predictable and useful. The styling is often characterized as "polarizing", and I don't really see what's so controversial about it. I think it's very long, low, elegant and even a touch menacing. The low center of gravity helps handling.
Really great crossover if you have the bucks
Robinson F. Asitimbay,04/27/2016
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The car itself is a great machine. Very fast acceleration and its comfortable. Its pretty good in gas, and pretty fast. Rides 7 of us and has done a lot of traveling. Although the car is great and looks amazing in and out, the maintaince is horrible. The pieces are off this land, and everything is soooo expensive. I think a highlander would've been cheaper and maybe just as nice.
See all 6 reviews of the 2013 Lincoln MKT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Lincoln MKT

Used 2013 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2013 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Lincoln MKT?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Lincoln MKT trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Lincoln MKT Base is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 85094 and85094 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Lincoln MKT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 MKTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 85094 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Lincoln MKT.

Can't find a used 2013 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKT for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,886.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKT for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,977.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Lincoln MKT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKT lease specials

