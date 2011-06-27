Vehicle overview

Based purely on pedigree, the 2013 Lincoln MKT would seem to be a show winner. It's based on the Ford Flex, a large crossover wagon we adore for its utility, well-rounded performance and unique style. Breed in a bunch more high-end features and some luxurious style, and the MKT should be even better, right? Well, it doesn't quite work out that way.

There is still quite a bit to like here. Many positive attributes shine through, including a confident driving attitude, a refined ride, an available 365-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine and cutting-edge technology. The cabin, meanwhile, has been enhanced with high-quality leather, a classy design and plenty of material to deaden the road's abrasive soundtrack. Nor will you be left wanting for features. Even the base MKT comes loaded with convenience and luxury-oriented features, while options include such uplevel picks as automated parallel-parking assist, heated and ventilated second-row seats and a lane-departure warning/aid system.

The major downside is that the 2013 Lincoln MKT sacrifices practicality in the name of unique styling. The swept-back windshield and sloping rear glass reduce interior volume (as compared to the boxy Flex), meaning less space for passengers. Thankfully, the previously frustrating MyLincoln Touch electronic interface has been improved to make it significantly quicker and easier to operate.

Put up against other models like the Acura MD, Audi Q7 and Buick Enclave, the MKT isn't going to immediately stand out as best in show. But overall, there's plenty to like here, and we recommend taking a look at the MKT if you're shopping for a three-row luxury crossover SUV.