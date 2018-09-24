Used 2013 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

543 listings
MKT Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    167,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    78,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,650

    $1,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    135,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,367

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    41,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,993

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    130,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    118,569 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    72,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    119,257 miles

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    35,875 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    112,191 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,777

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    127,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    143,337 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,497

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    125,721 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,580

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    126,591 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    112,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    116,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    99,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,699

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    83,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,988 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT

Overall Consumer Rating
4.56 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Lots of repairs that shouldn't have been
Bentley,09/24/2018
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This car had only 66,000 when I sold it and numerous repairs under the extended warranty which shouldn't have happened. It required a new steering gear, 3 control arm replacements, rear seal replacement, adaptive cruise control replacement and numerous rattles. It rides very hard on rougher roads which there are plenty of in Michigan. The driver armrest stitching came apart and they wouldn't replace it. The front seats are not comfortable as there is a platform directly under your feet that does not allow you to place your feet flat on the floor. The performance is good on acceleration and it is a smooth ride on good roads and quiet, but any kind of rough road, it just throws you around. Residual value is not good, so it is expensive to own. Lots of room for storage.
Report abuse
