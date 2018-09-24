Used 2013 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island

Thank you for your interest in one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost with 83,500mi. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2014 Lincoln MKT. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKT: The 2014 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle, aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the Lincoln MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The Lincoln MKT appeals to a wide range of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with the new Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced this year, drivers should be able to simply 'tune in' the attitude they want--Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the Lincoln MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, quiet, luxurious interior, improved responsiveness, fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs, and active-safety and tech features Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXEBL50201

Stock: 139086

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020