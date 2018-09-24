Used 2013 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 167,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXDBL58698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,650$1,860 Below Market
Ranker Lincoln - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6DBL58276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,367$500 Below Market
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** AN ABSOLUTE GEM *** * LOADED UP * 3RD ROW * GLASS PANEL ROOF * TINTED WINDOWS / GLASS * HEATED / COOLED LEATHER INTERIOR * SYNC * NAVIGATION * BACK UP CAMERA * SO MUCH MORE !!!! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL56730
Stock: L3M6730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 Lincoln MKT AWDIngot Metallic over Char Black Leather Interior Only 41,132 miles!V6 3.5L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEEquipment Group 201A (Originally $3,500):Elite PackagePower Fold 3rd Row SeatBlind Spot Monitoring SysNavigation System THX Audio System All Weather Rubber Floor Mats (Originally $75)2nd Row Bucket Seats (Originally $995)Power Panoramic Vista Roof (Originally $1,595) Class III Trailer Tow Package (Originally $595)20 Polished Alum. Wheels (Originally $1,350) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V6 3.5L Engine365 Horsepower350 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5DBL54879
Stock: L54879 **
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 130,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4DBL54999
Stock: 7372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,569 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9DBL51578
Stock: 7383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Colorado Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7DBL56309
Stock: 18802842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,257 miles
$12,997
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
***FRESH TRADE IN***.***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXDBL54344
Stock: HGE10986A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 35,875 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8DBL56450
Stock: 2000631798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 112,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Lincoln MKT also includes Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Power Rear Sunshade, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps.REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Lincoln purchase. WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 201a Equipment Group Order Code, Heated/Cooled 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Pwr Panoramic Vistaroof, Technology, Woven Metal Appearance. This Lincoln MKT also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front AC Seats, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, PCM, Variable Assist Steering, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, Power Rear Sunshade, Luxury Seats, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, Remote Start, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL52158
Stock: C866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 127,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Lithia Ford of Roseburg - Roseburg / Oregon
Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, CLASS III TRAILER TOW, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/SELE... TECHNOLOGY PKG SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: 201A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE one-touch PowerFold & tumble 3rd row 50/50 split fold-flat bench seat w/tailgate feature, blind spot information system (BLIS) w/cross-traffic alert, HD radio, heated steering wheel, voice activated navigation system, THX II audio system, TECHNOLOGY PKG adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation w/brake support, lane keeping system, active park assist, CLASS III TRAILER TOW receiver hitch, wiring harness w/4/7 pin connectors, engine oil cooler, trailer sway control, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/SELECTSHIFT & PADDLE ACTIVATION (STD), CHARCOAL BLACK & HAZELNUT, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES. 2013 Lincoln MKT with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black & Hazelnut interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 365 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "There's new styling front and rear, an active suspension system, bigger brakes, and a restyled cabin.". VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Ford Lincoln of Roseburg is a Douglas County, OR car dealer committed to earning customers for life. That means we respect your time Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL51026
Stock: 24006F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 143,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,497
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL53505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,721 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,580
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1DBL52157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,591 miles
$10,999
University Motors of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0DBL54353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500
Rick Honeyman Ford - Seneca / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0DBL54725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Diamond Jim's Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2DBL55178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Lincoln MKT99,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,699
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2012 Lincoln MKT 2012 Lincoln MKT with a 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Ecoboost engine and automatic transmission. Features luxury leather interior, deep tinted rear windows, power lift gate, heated and cooled power seats, heated rear seats, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio control, dual panel moonroof, universal garage door opener, navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9CBL54673
Stock: 11661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Lincoln MKT83,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,988 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Thank you for your interest in one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost with 83,500mi. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2014 Lincoln MKT. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKT: The 2014 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle, aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the Lincoln MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The Lincoln MKT appeals to a wide range of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with the new Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced this year, drivers should be able to simply 'tune in' the attitude they want--Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the Lincoln MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, quiet, luxurious interior, improved responsiveness, fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs, and active-safety and tech features Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXEBL50201
Stock: 139086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
