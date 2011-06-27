Vehicle overview

Thanks to good genes, the seven-passenger 2014 Lincoln MKT does a lot of things right. Based on the highly regarded Ford Flex, the Lincoln MKT shares much of that large crossover wagon's attributes. These include solid all-around performance, comfortable seating and a well-built cabin with a satisfying array of high-tech features. Given that the MKT is the Ford's uptown cousin, you'd expect it to be even better -- and certainly, it has a more luxurious cabin ambience. Compared with the box-shaped Ford, though, this more stylized Lincoln crossover comes up a little short in the utility department.

First, the positives. The Lincoln's interior boasts a classy design, high-quality materials and plenty of sound insulation to ensure a tranquil ride on those long road trips. You won't be wanting for luxury and convenience features either, as even the base MKT comes pretty loaded, while options include automated parallel-parking assist, heated and ventilated second-row seats and a lane-departure warning/avoidance system. The MKT also has a confident attitude on the highway, and when equipped with the available 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine, it's pretty quick.

However, the 2014 Lincoln MKT's swept-back roof line and sloping rear window translate to less interior volume -- compared with both the boxy Flex and most other three-row luxury crossovers. As a result, there's less space available for cargo and passengers riding in the third row. Another annoyance is the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface (which is similar to the MyFord Touch system in the Flex): It looks slick, but it can be annoying to use due to the sluggish response from the touch-activated controls.

These might not seem like major demerits, but the 2014 Lincoln MKT competes in a segment with some highly desirable models. Parked tire-to-tire with other three-row luxury crossover SUVs such as the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Buick Enclave and Infiniti QX60, the MKT simply isn't best in show. The Acura is both more useful for families and more engaging to drive, while the Buick is amazingly roomy and the Audi and Infiniti offer more fuel-efficient engine options. The Flex shouldn't be discounted either, since it's essentially the same vehicle as the MKT, yet costs thousands less. That said, if you're drawn to the unusual design of this Lincoln, it's still worth a test-drive.