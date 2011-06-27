  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKT
  4. Used 2014 Lincoln MKT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2014 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous standard features and high-tech options
  • powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option
  • quiet interior.
  • Tight third-row headroom
  • below-average cargo capacity
  • MyLincoln Touch electronics interface can be frustrating to use.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lincoln MKT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$15,995 - $19,695
Used MKT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six- or seven-passenger luxury crossover, but its unusual shape puts the squeeze on rear-seat headroom and cargo space.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to good genes, the seven-passenger 2014 Lincoln MKT does a lot of things right. Based on the highly regarded Ford Flex, the Lincoln MKT shares much of that large crossover wagon's attributes. These include solid all-around performance, comfortable seating and a well-built cabin with a satisfying array of high-tech features. Given that the MKT is the Ford's uptown cousin, you'd expect it to be even better -- and certainly, it has a more luxurious cabin ambience. Compared with the box-shaped Ford, though, this more stylized Lincoln crossover comes up a little short in the utility department.

First, the positives. The Lincoln's interior boasts a classy design, high-quality materials and plenty of sound insulation to ensure a tranquil ride on those long road trips. You won't be wanting for luxury and convenience features either, as even the base MKT comes pretty loaded, while options include automated parallel-parking assist, heated and ventilated second-row seats and a lane-departure warning/avoidance system. The MKT also has a confident attitude on the highway, and when equipped with the available 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine, it's pretty quick.

However, the 2014 Lincoln MKT's swept-back roof line and sloping rear window translate to less interior volume -- compared with both the boxy Flex and most other three-row luxury crossovers. As a result, there's less space available for cargo and passengers riding in the third row. Another annoyance is the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface (which is similar to the MyFord Touch system in the Flex): It looks slick, but it can be annoying to use due to the sluggish response from the touch-activated controls.

These might not seem like major demerits, but the 2014 Lincoln MKT competes in a segment with some highly desirable models. Parked tire-to-tire with other three-row luxury crossover SUVs such as the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Buick Enclave and Infiniti QX60, the MKT simply isn't best in show. The Acura is both more useful for families and more engaging to drive, while the Buick is amazingly roomy and the Audi and Infiniti offer more fuel-efficient engine options. The Flex shouldn't be discounted either, since it's essentially the same vehicle as the MKT, yet costs thousands less. That said, if you're drawn to the unusual design of this Lincoln, it's still worth a test-drive.

2014 Lincoln MKT models

The 2014 Lincoln MKT is a luxury crossover SUV offered in two trim levels: MKT and MKT with EcoBoost.

Standard MKT equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 60/40-split-fold heated second-row seats (outboard only),  50/50-split-folding third-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, retractable manual second-row sunshades and a 110-volt power outlet. Electronic features include the Sync voice command system, the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface, mobile Wi-Fi, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod interface.

The MKT EcoBoost model adds a more powerful V6 engine, all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension dampers with three driver-selectable modes.

The Elite package (EcoBoost trim only) adds a power-folding/tumble third row (with tailgate seating feature), a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system.

A Technology package (available only in combination with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, a collision-mitigation system with brake support, a lane-keeping alert/assist system and an automatic parallel-parking assist system.

Stand-alone options for the EcoBoost model include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (which reduce capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a power panoramic glass roof and metallic interior trim.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Lincoln MKT is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Standard MKT models have a 3.7-liter V6 that makes 303 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

The Lincoln MKT EcoBoost has a more powerful turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system are standard. Fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Lincoln MKT comes standard with rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags covering all three rows. Parents will also appreciate the standard MyKey feature that restricts wheelspin, vehicle speed and audio volume for teen drivers. The second-row airbag-fortified seatbelts are available on both models. Sync also offers emergency crash notification that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Safety features that are available only on the EcoBoost model include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning system with lane keeping assist, and a collision warning and mitigation system with brake support. This system flashes a warning on the windshield when sensors detect slower-moving traffic ahead and then pre-charges the brake system to reduce braking distances for a potential panic stop.

In a simulated panic stop during Edmunds testing, the MKT stopped from 60 mph in an acceptable distance of 127 feet.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the MKT earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing.

Driving

Of the two available trim levels, the 2014 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost would be our choice, as its powerful turbocharged V6 engine shrugs off the big crossover's considerable weight and provides brisk performance. Meanwhile, the non-turbo 3.7-liter V6 in the base MKT provides adequate acceleration in most situations and should satisfy most shoppers.

We've yet to drive a Lincoln MKT with the adaptive suspension and will update this section upon doing so. In general, however, the MKT provides a smooth highway ride. Around turns, the MKT feels steady and secure. Due to its length, though, it can feel ponderous in tight parking garages, and you'll want to use extra care in these situations.

Interior

The three-row MKT's interior is available with six- or seven-passenger seating -- it comes down to a choice of bench seating or captain's chairs in the middle row. Either way, Lincoln's large crossover offers handsome styling and upscale materials, including premium leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. The high-quality stitching on all the seats adds to the cabin's upscale vibe.

The standard MyLincoln Touch interface consists of three display screens and gives owners the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some handy customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved, and we've found the system can occasionally be slow to respond, while the touchscreen's icons can be difficult to locate and press on the move. On the upside, the voice recognition interface is pretty robust, and it's a less distracting alternative to the touchscreen, especially when you're still getting familiar with MyLincoln Touch.

On paper, at least, the 2014 MKT offers sufficient passenger and cargo space for this class of vehicle, with adequate head- and legroom plus cargo capacity that begins at 17.9 cubic feet (behind the third row) and tops out at 75.9 cubic feet (with its second- and third-row seats folded). Second-row passengers will generally find enough room for comfortable cruising, but the third row is snug by adult standards and tighter on headroom than many competitors. In addition, rivals like the Enclave and MDX offer considerably more cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lincoln MKT.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Enjoying our 2014 MKT EcoBoost
jeffking1,10/03/2013
We replaced our aging MB R320 with the MKT. We checked competing vehicles but the Lincoln was the best value. The ride is good except on harsh roads, due to the optional 20" wheels. We are having no problems with Lincoln Sync and find it easy to use. The car is extremely quiet even compared to the MB. Handling is sharp, unlike the numb MB. The dual turbo do their job nicely. Gas mileage is as advertised so far. More foot room should be provided for the driver, the only real flaw so far. The safety features like blind spot warning and adaptive cruise control work great. Lane drift warning is annoying and I shut it off. I would not hesitate to recommend this car.
An unappreciated value
S Baruah,09/06/2018
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
While the platform is aging, the MKT is a unsung value in the luxury crossover space. Some car reviewers dislike the exterior styling, but I love it. Unlike most SUV/CUV designs today, the MKT is long, sleek with a bit lower height profile than most. Makes it more like a big station wagon than a truck like SUV. After four years, the MKT has been exceptionally reliable and the Lincoln dealer is awesome - great support, service and design. Power and interior pace is plentiful and has some really great features (e.g. rear bucket seat with heating and cooling, rear fridge, automated parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and more). Oddly, however, it lacks front parking sensors(?!). Other cons are that as with the older platform, the ride quality is not best-in-class.
Great Car
william creekmore II,03/30/2016
4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Never own a car that I enjoyed more. I have owned Cadillac's for over the last 30 years. I use to trade every two years. I have complaints of Cadillac's , but this Lincoln rides the best of any car I have every owned.
Surprisingly Good - A Functional Fashion Statement
skbmichigan,06/25/2015
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Was initially looking at Land Rover RR Sport. But while that was a better car (amazing handling and style) the MKT was an elegant and less expensive alternative. Packed with technology (adaptive cruise, cooled seats front/rear) and I really like the style - it's elegant and stands out (not sure why critics don't like styling). Some elements reveal that the platform is based on a family car (e.g. old fashioned foot operated parking brake, no front parking sensors even on top level model). Great power with 365 hp V6 and interior style with two rows of bucket seat is great.
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Lincoln MKT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Lincoln MKT

Used 2014 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2014 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lincoln MKT?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lincoln MKT trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lincoln MKT Base is priced between $15,995 and$19,695 with odometer readings between 54885 and76585 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lincoln MKT for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 MKTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 54885 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lincoln MKT.

Can't find a used 2014 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKT for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,694.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,887.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKT for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,824.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lincoln MKT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKT lease specials

Related Used 2014 Lincoln MKT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles