2019 Lincoln MKT
Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Generous number of standard features
- Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKT.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just rented one loved it. Great great ride,great power,comtable seats,plenty of room inside, handled great,fan and radio volume weak.
Budget gave me one to replace a charger rt. With all the failings of dodges, they are far superior to this Lincoln. It has all the annoying technology but the ride is unbearable.
got it for $43k total with NY tax as a fleet car drove 80k miles in two years evyrything works greast very comfortable car trunk door hold water inside after car wash or rain, screws from a bottom of that door felt and no way to screw them back under hood is dusty, battery top holder dissolved in acid, waze thru carplay shows higher speed on screen than actual if driving 50mph+, passenger side mirror shows signs on edges like it 5 years older, passsnger side window when press auto up can go up and down to where it was
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$52,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5700 rpm
|4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$49,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKT safety features:
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Notifies you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides while you're backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKT vs. the competition
Lincoln MKT vs. Chevrolet Suburban
Odds are you need to transport a lot of people and cargo if you're considering an MKT. The bigger Suburban can handle those tasks even better than the MKT, and with the V8 engine, it can also tow a lot more. The Chevy is based on a pickup, though, which means its ride quality isn't as refined and it's not as maneuverable as the MKT.
Lincoln MKT vs. Honda Odyssey
The recently redesigned Odyssey is one of the most capable people and cargo movers available. It's highly configurable to meet your needs, is packed with all sorts of safety and tech features, and is more refined than the MKT. The second-row seats are hard to remove, however, and power-folding rear seats are not available.
Lincoln MKT vs. Ford Flex
The MKT and Flex are essentially the same underneath, but the Flex's boxy shape makes it better at handling bulky cargo and it also has increased headroom. The differences in interior refinement are negligible when you're looking at the top Flex trim, and it will save you thousands of dollars.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln MKT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln MKT:
- Turbocharged engine now standard
- More standard features this year
- A few previously available features no longer available
- Previous base V6 engine is discontinued
- Part of the first MKT generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lincoln MKT reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln MKT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln MKT?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln MKT is the 2019 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,500.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $52,500
- 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $49,500
What are the different models of Lincoln MKT?
More about the 2019 Lincoln MKT
The 2019 Lincoln MKT's main flaw is simply that it's past its expiration date. You see, both the MKT and the boxier Ford Flex on which it's based haven't seen a serious update for the better part of a decade, and the two are starting to show their age around the edges.
It's the little things you notice, details that aren't quite up to par with those of the latest luxury models. The interior is comfortable and has a quality feel, but it just doesn't look as posh as what you'll find in more recently redesigned rivals. The all-black trim on the dash is a good example of a material that looks past its prime.
The MKT, which is offered in a six- or a seven-passenger seating configuration, has some practical issues as well. While leg- and headroom in the first two rows of seats are generous, the lack of both makes the third row a place for preteens only. Besides cutting into headroom, that sloping rear roofline also limits cargo-carrying capacity somewhat, especially compared to the more accommodating boxy rear end of the Ford Flex.
Among the MKT's strongest draws is its level of standard equipment, a long list that includes such desirable features as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats, keyless entry and ignition, the Sync 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Reserve trim level includes all of the above as well as 20-inch wheels, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. Stand-alone options in all MKT models include heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console between the captain's chairs, and a tow package.
Taking into account the age of the 2019 Lincoln MKT, you'd be well advised to compare it carefully against fresher luxury crossovers before making up your mind. Let Edmunds help you find the right luxury crossover for your needs.
2019 Lincoln MKT Overview
The 2019 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKT 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln MKT?
Which 2019 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln MKT for sale near.
Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKT for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,774.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,581.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln MKT?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
