2019 Lincoln MKT

Lincoln MKT Reserve Wagon Exterior
Lincoln MKT Reserve Wagon Exterior
Lincoln MKT Reserve Wagon Exterior
Lincoln MKT Reserve Wagon Rear Badge
Lincoln MKT Reserve Wagon Rear Badge
2019 Lincoln MKT
MSRP Range: $49,500 - $52,500

MSRP$49,500
Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?

Now that the turbocharged V6 with all-wheel drive is standard for all 2019 Lincoln MKT models, the difference between trims has narrowed. That said, we still recommend stepping up to the Reserve trim because it comes with several advanced safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Generous number of standard features
  • Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration

Overall rating

The 2019 Lincoln MKT is an interesting alternative to large SUVs and minivans. It benefits from wagonlike styling, a generous features list and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Sadly, after nine years in its current form, it's outdated compared to most any other competing vehicle.

Nine years is a long time for any car to remain in production without a full redesign. Like the related Ford Flex on which it is based upon, the MKT has a dated-looking interior that does little to impress. It's also missing some of the latest technology or convenience features you can find on the latest SUVs. Furthermore, the tapered styling of the Lincoln cuts into cargo space and passenger headroom in relation to the Flex.

For these and more reasons, we suggest checking out more contemporary alternatives whether they're luxury-branded or otherwise.

Lincoln MKT models

The 2019 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: base and Reserve. Seven-passenger seating is standard, and second-row captain's chairs are optional (reduces capacity to six). A turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque) is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Standard features for the base MKT include 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition and entry, a keypad entry system, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera.

Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding second-row with heated outboard seats, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory functions, a household-style power outlet and second-row sunshades. Power-folding second- and third-row seats are also included, along with a tailgate seating feature.

Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. On the safety front, you also get a lane departure warning system and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Reserve trim level includes all of the above as well as 20-inch wheels, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist.

Stand-alone options in all MKT models include heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console between the captain's chairs, and a tow package.

Driving

The turbocharged V6 has plenty of grunt for passing, and the adaptive suspension improves this big wagon's agility without degrading ride quality.

Comfort

The MKT earns high marks for its comfortable ride quality and supportive front seats. Opt for the heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs, and the rear-seat occupants will have it just as good. The third-row seats are another matter entirely, however, and lack sufficient head- and legroom.

Interior

The MKT's interior design does little to inspire or impress. The materials quality is fine, but the all-black dash and dated, commonplace look of the center control layout are far from luxurious.

Utility

The MKT has just 17.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the third-row seats. Fold the second- and third-row seats down, and you end up with a more useful 75.9 cubic feet of storage. Either way, the MKT's sloped rear hatch makes it tough to load bulkier items.

Technology

We like the Sync 3 infotainment system that features a large touchscreen and an easy-to-use interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to incorporate many apps on your smartphone right into the in-dash display screen.
2019 Lincoln MKT pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKT.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 33%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Mkt
Lenny ,
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Just rented one loved it. Great great ride,great power,comtable seats,plenty of room inside, handled great,fan and radio volume weak.

1 out of 5 stars, Seriously overrated
Paul,
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Budget gave me one to replace a charger rt. With all the failings of dodges, they are far superior to this Lincoln. It has all the annoying technology but the ride is unbearable.

5 out of 5 stars, livery 3.7 L MKT Town Car with 150k warranty
Alex,
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

got it for $43k total with NY tax as a fleet car drove 80k miles in two years evyrything works greast very comfortable car trunk door hold water inside after car wash or rain, screws from a bottom of that door felt and no way to screw them back under hood is dusty, battery top holder dissolved in acid, waze thru carplay shows higher speed on screen than actual if driving 50mph+, passenger side mirror shows signs on edges like it 5 years older, passsnger side window when press auto up can go up and down to where it was

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$52,500
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 5700 rpm
4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$49,500
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2019 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite MKT safety features:

Collision Warning with Brake Support
Alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you
Lane Keeping System
Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
Blind Spot Information System
Notifies you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides while you're backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lincoln MKT vs. the competition

Lincoln MKT vs. Chevrolet Suburban

Odds are you need to transport a lot of people and cargo if you're considering an MKT. The bigger Suburban can handle those tasks even better than the MKT, and with the V8 engine, it can also tow a lot more. The Chevy is based on a pickup, though, which means its ride quality isn't as refined and it's not as maneuverable as the MKT.

Compare Lincoln MKT & Chevrolet Suburban features

Lincoln MKT vs. Honda Odyssey

The recently redesigned Odyssey is one of the most capable people and cargo movers available. It's highly configurable to meet your needs, is packed with all sorts of safety and tech features, and is more refined than the MKT. The second-row seats are hard to remove, however, and power-folding rear seats are not available.

Compare Lincoln MKT & Honda Odyssey features

Lincoln MKT vs. Ford Flex

The MKT and Flex are essentially the same underneath, but the Flex's boxy shape makes it better at handling bulky cargo and it also has increased headroom. The differences in interior refinement are negligible when you're looking at the top Flex trim, and it will save you thousands of dollars.

Compare Lincoln MKT & Ford Flex features
More about the 2019 Lincoln MKT

The 2019 Lincoln MKT's main flaw is simply that it's past its expiration date. You see, both the MKT and the boxier Ford Flex on which it's based haven't seen a serious update for the better part of a decade, and the two are starting to show their age around the edges.

It's the little things you notice, details that aren't quite up to par with those of the latest luxury models. The interior is comfortable and has a quality feel, but it just doesn't look as posh as what you'll find in more recently redesigned rivals. The all-black trim on the dash is a good example of a material that looks past its prime.

The MKT, which is offered in a six- or a seven-passenger seating configuration, has some practical issues as well. While leg- and headroom in the first two rows of seats are generous, the lack of both makes the third row a place for preteens only. Besides cutting into headroom, that sloping rear roofline also limits cargo-carrying capacity somewhat, especially compared to the more accommodating boxy rear end of the Ford Flex.

Among the MKT's strongest draws is its level of standard equipment, a long list that includes such desirable features as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats, keyless entry and ignition, the Sync 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Reserve trim level includes all of the above as well as 20-inch wheels, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. Stand-alone options in all MKT models include heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console between the captain's chairs, and a tow package.

Taking into account the age of the 2019 Lincoln MKT, you'd be well advised to compare it carefully against fresher luxury crossovers before making up your mind. Let Edmunds help you find the right luxury crossover for your needs.

2019 Lincoln MKT Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKT 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKT.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

