More about the 2019 Lincoln MKT

The 2019 Lincoln MKT's main flaw is simply that it's past its expiration date. You see, both the MKT and the boxier Ford Flex on which it's based haven't seen a serious update for the better part of a decade, and the two are starting to show their age around the edges. It's the little things you notice, details that aren't quite up to par with those of the latest luxury models. The interior is comfortable and has a quality feel, but it just doesn't look as posh as what you'll find in more recently redesigned rivals. The all-black trim on the dash is a good example of a material that looks past its prime. The MKT, which is offered in a six- or a seven-passenger seating configuration, has some practical issues as well. While leg- and headroom in the first two rows of seats are generous, the lack of both makes the third row a place for preteens only. Besides cutting into headroom, that sloping rear roofline also limits cargo-carrying capacity somewhat, especially compared to the more accommodating boxy rear end of the Ford Flex. Among the MKT's strongest draws is its level of standard equipment, a long list that includes such desirable features as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats, keyless entry and ignition, the Sync 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Reserve trim level includes all of the above as well as 20-inch wheels, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. Stand-alone options in all MKT models include heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console between the captain's chairs, and a tow package. Taking into account the age of the 2019 Lincoln MKT, you'd be well advised to compare it carefully against fresher luxury crossovers before making up your mind. Let Edmunds help you find the right luxury crossover for your needs.

2019 Lincoln MKT Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKT ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKT 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKT.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln MKT ?

Which 2019 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln MKT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln MKT.

Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln MKT for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,774 .

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,581 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln MKT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

