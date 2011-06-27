Vehicle overview

Fifty years ago, the high style of Lincoln's long, low-slung land yachts inspired middle-class Americans to dreams of achievement. The brand was the epitome of automotive sophistication. A half-century later, after decades of management miscues, models like the 2012 Lincoln MKT luxury crossover carry the hopes of burnishing the brand's legacy for a new era and a new buyer.

Beneath the MKT's "distinctive" sheet metal -- more than a few people wouldn't use such a positive adjective -- are the body structure and running gear of the Ford Flex crossover. While badge engineering is one of the reasons why Lincoln is in such a depressed state to begin with, being based off the Flex isn't really a bad thing. Many positive attributes shine through, including a confident driving attitude, a refined ride, an available 355-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine and cutting-edge technology. The cabin, meanwhile, has been enhanced with high-quality leather, a classy design and plenty of material to deaden the road's abrasive soundtrack.

The main problem with the MKT is that form trumps function, as its sloping roof line significantly chops headroom for third-row passengers, even though the Flex-based seating arrangement allows for plenty of legroom. Price might also be an issue, as the MKT often costs the same or even more than competing models. Even so, the MKT fares well as an alternative to the Acura MDX, Buick Enclave or Lexus RX 350. On the high end, the BMW X5 and Land Rover LR4 also compete. The MKT doesn't really raise the bar for the segment, but it is at least a step forward toward restoring the Lincoln brand to its former glory.