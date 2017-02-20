Used 2016 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

543 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 543 listings
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    40,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,499

    $3,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    5,728 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Dark Brown
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    53,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,516

    $3,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    49,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,802

    $765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Black
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    31,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,295

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    35,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    33,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    22,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,269

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    17,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    38,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,295

    $462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    31,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Dark Brown
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    16,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    40,029 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    49,012 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    26,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    54,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,890

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    24,934 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKT

    83,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,700

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 543 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKT
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKT

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKT
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
best lincoln made, shouldn't not stop making mkT
dwight fisher,02/20/2017
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
best car i ever brought,
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings