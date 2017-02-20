Used 2016 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Enjoy a brilliant drive and ample amenities in our One Owner 2016 Lincoln MKT Elite presented in Allure Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 that delivers 365hp and is paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination moves our All Wheel Drive Luxury SUV with authority, sending it to 60mph in just over 6 seconds and scoring near 23mpg on the open road. Our Lincoln MKT commands attention with alloy wheels, rear spoiler, fog lights, dual chrome exhaust tips, and panoramic Vista sunroof. You'll appreciate a wealth of amenities including adaptive xenon headlights, LED taillights, a tow package, and a power liftgate.The spacious Elite cabin excites your senses with ambient lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, remote start, a heated steering wheel, leather heated/cooled front seats, and split third-row seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity courtesy of our Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and a premium 14-speaker audio system with CD, available satellite radio, USB, and auxiliary jack.Our Lincoln has achieved exemplary safety scores and adds to your peace of mind with a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, the Safety Canopy system, a rearview camera, and even MyKey parental controls. Delivering sporty handling and elegant beauty paired with everyday practicality and efficiency, this Lincoln MKT is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2GBL02632

Stock: 111965

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-30-2020