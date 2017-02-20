Used 2016 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 40,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,499$3,729 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Enjoy a brilliant drive and ample amenities in our One Owner 2016 Lincoln MKT Elite presented in Allure Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 that delivers 365hp and is paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination moves our All Wheel Drive Luxury SUV with authority, sending it to 60mph in just over 6 seconds and scoring near 23mpg on the open road. Our Lincoln MKT commands attention with alloy wheels, rear spoiler, fog lights, dual chrome exhaust tips, and panoramic Vista sunroof. You'll appreciate a wealth of amenities including adaptive xenon headlights, LED taillights, a tow package, and a power liftgate.The spacious Elite cabin excites your senses with ambient lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, remote start, a heated steering wheel, leather heated/cooled front seats, and split third-row seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity courtesy of our Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and a premium 14-speaker audio system with CD, available satellite radio, USB, and auxiliary jack.Our Lincoln has achieved exemplary safety scores and adds to your peace of mind with a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, the Safety Canopy system, a rearview camera, and even MyKey parental controls. Delivering sporty handling and elegant beauty paired with everyday practicality and efficiency, this Lincoln MKT is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2GBL02632
Stock: 111965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 5,728 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Gray 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +3RD ROW +NAVIGATION +THX CERTIFIED SOUND SYSTEM +BACKUP CAMERA +TWIN PANEL MOONROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL00369
Stock: YL00369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 53,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,516$3,697 Below Market
Hayes Ford - Newport / Vermont
Certified. Beige 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWDAWD, All-Weather Floor Mats.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 200 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateHayes Ford-Lincoln is a Family Owned Business specializing in Customer Service and a Transparent Sales Process!! Contact us today and see what it's like to experience a friendly, no-pressure automotive sales process.! 1-800-649-4770.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4GBL03166
Stock: 4273Q
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-17-2019
- 49,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,802$765 Below Market
Future Ford Lincoln - Roseville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Intelligent Access W/Push Button Start, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Roof, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, SYNC 3, Traction control. Lincoln Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance Recent Arrival! We are committed to treating Customers and Employees as Valued Members of the FUTURE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Family. We will always provide the Highest Quality Products and Services, Exceed Expectations, build Life Long Relationships, and continuously improve all aspects of our profession.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL02980
Stock: P88375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,295
Libertyville Lincoln - Libertyville / Illinois
6 Year/ 100,000 mile warranty, Black Velvet 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost Recent Arrival! **LINCOLN CERTIFIED**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, New Brakes **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Technology Package. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4538 miles below market average! ...Family owned and operated since 1972.Libertyville Lincoln located in Libertyville, IL is proud to be one of the premier Lincoln dealerships in the Northern Chicago suburbs area, less than 20 minutes from O'Hare Airport. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Libertyville Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 200 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift15/21 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Generous standard features and high-tech options; powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option; quiet interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL03093
Stock: 2444
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- 35,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$1,429 Below Market
Fair Oaks Ford Lincoln - Naperville / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Allure Blue Metallic 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged Clean CARFAX, Clean AutoCheck, 1 Owner, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MKT EcoBoost, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged, AWD, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, SYNC 3, Technology Package, THX II Audio System, Woven Metal Appearance Package. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 200 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Reviews: * Generous standard features and high-tech options; powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option; quiet interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4GBL02728
Stock: DS416
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 33,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$1,067 Below Market
Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis - West Allis / Wisconsin
Lincoln Certified 6 Year 100,000 Mile Warranty - Only 1 Local Owner - Perfect Carfax Report w/ No Accidents and Great Dealership Service History - Alloy Wheels - Adaptive Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Backup Camera - Leather Seats - Navigation System - Power Package - Remote Start - Technology Package - Blind Spot Technology - Heated Seats - Cooled Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - THX - Steering Wheel Controls - Power Liftgate * This Luxe Metallic 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is a LINCOLN CERTIFIED Luxury Pre-Owned Vehicle that had to pass a rigorous 200-point inspection from our Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis factory certified technicians! You will receive the Industry Best 6 Year/ 100,000 Mile COMPREHENSIVE Warranty coverage for ultimate peace of mind. You also get 24/7 Lincoln Roadside Assistance, Courtesy Transportation, 3 months of XM Radio and so much more at no extra charge! Take advantage of special financing this month. See dealer for details! *Price excludes tax, title, license and service fee. Contact us with questions or to set up your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0GBL01785
Stock: PA9366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 22,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,269
Lamb Chevrolet - Prescott / Arizona
10 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Roof, Pedal memory, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Premium Perforated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM In-Dash Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, SYNC 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats. Black EcoBoost AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 3386 miles below market average! Thanks for looking, If you would like additional Photo's , A copy of your 'Free Auto Check History Report' or any other information , we are here to help. You can give us a call at 928-778-5262 or come visit us at 400 Prescott Lakes Parkway in Prescott AZ !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXGBL02278
Stock: BL02278A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 17,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
CarMax Pensacola - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pensacola / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6GBL02696
Stock: 19207512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,295$462 Below Market
Wiscasset Ford - Wiscasset / Maine
**NO DOC FEES**, **PURE PRICING**, **BACK UP CAMERA, **NAVIGATION, **NO DEALER FEES**, *AWD*, AWD, Equipment Group 201A, Navigation System. 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost Silver 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedOUR BEST PRICE PRACTICE TO ALL CUSTOMERS SINCE 1985!! We are the Original One True Price Dealer....NO DOC FEES!!! NO PREP FEES!!! NO 3rd party Buying fees!!! Call us at 1-207-882-9431 or visit us on the web at www.WISCASSETFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0GBL02838
Stock: A7726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 31,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998
CarMax Capital Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0GBL03004
Stock: 18762673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990
Joe Rizza Ford Lincoln Orland Park - Orland Park / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD, Panoramic Roof. Odometer is 22273 miles below market average! Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty Reviews: * Generous standard features and high-tech options; powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option; quiet interior. Source: Edmunds Serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Frankfort, New Lenox, Mokena, Manhattan, Homer Glen, Lockport, Lemont Oak Lawn, Palos Heights, Palos Hills, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bolingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park, Chicago land & Chesterton, Crown Point, DeMotte, Dyer, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hammond, Hebron, Hobart, Kentland, Lake Station, La Porte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Rensselaer, Schererville, St. John, Cedar Lake, Valparaiso, and Winfield,Gary, Northwest Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2GBL01044
Stock: PCN1741
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 40,029 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0GBL02984
Stock: 19250573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,012 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,990
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
Auto Check One Owner! ONLY 49,012 Miles! EcoBoost trim. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, 2ND ROW 40/40 DUAL CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED/COOLED, PANORAMIC ROOF , 2ND ROW 40/40 DUAL CAPTAINS CHAIRS. EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUT. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, WHEELS: 20' POLISHED ALUMINUM. AND MORE!WHY BUY FROM USRay Skillman Westside Auto Mall has been in the automotive business in the Indianapolis and Speedway area since 2006. Ray Skillman has happily served the Indianapolis area since 1980. Our 4 dealerships stock a large selection of Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as pre-owned models from a variety of manufacturers. Our many years as a premier auto group in the region have helped us understand exactly what our customers are looking for.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Lincoln MKT Elite Equipment Group, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench 3rd row is 50/50 split w/tailgate feature, Navigation System, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/, Service not available in Alaska/Hawaii, Note: SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Lane Keeping System, Active Park Assist, PANORAMIC ROOF, WHEELS: 20' POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P255/45R20 A/S BSW, 2ND ROW 40/40 DUAL CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED/COOLED Heated/cooled, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)Pricing analysi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5GBL02687
Stock: JJ0955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
Lithia Ford Lincoln of Boise - Boise / Idaho
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,583 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS - 2ND ROW, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: You'll notice high-quality materials as soon as you step into the 2016 Lincoln MKT. The leather is richly grained, and the wood trim on the dashboard and doors looks rich because it's the real thing. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Customers purchase from Lithia Ford Lincoln of Boise for our outstanding customer service, ease of doing business & our low prices! Check out our expansive selection of vehicles with multiple photos. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $299 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory offers. You may qualify for additional factory offers; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5FK6GBL02987
Stock: 9453H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 54,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,890
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Lincoln MKT delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P255/45R20 A/S BSW, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: paddle activation (STD), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Lane Keeping System, Active Park Assist.* This Lincoln MKT Features the Following Options *LUXE METALLIC, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), 2ND ROW 40/40 DUAL CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED/COOLED -inc: Heated/cooled, Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Woodhouse Lincoln located at 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9GBL03132
Stock: A5560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Merit Chevrolet - Maplewood / Minnesota
Value priced below the market average! -Only 24,934 miles which is low for a 2016 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Dual Sunroofs -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2695 Brookview Drive East, Saint Paul, MN 55119.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5FK6GBL02746
Stock: G195787A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 83,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,700
Patriot Hyundai - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Welcome to Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: AWD. Reviews: * Generous standard features and high-tech options; powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option; quiet interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0GBL00040
Stock: P6752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 2019 Sorento