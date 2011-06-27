2018 Lincoln MKT Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous number of standard features
- Optional turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Tight rear headroom and luggage space
- Dated interior design and controls
- Many safety features are optional
- Base MKT isn't particularly rewarding to drive
Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 Lincoln MKT has some appeal in its distinctive design, appealing list of features and strong available turbocharged V6 engine. But its dated overall design holds it back from being a truly desirable pick for a luxury crossover.
Not surprisingly, it's the same story with the Ford Flex on which the MKT is based. Both have been on the market for more than seven years without a significant redesign, which might as well be an eternity for the typical passenger vehicle. The luxury-oriented MKT is further hampered by its sloping roofline that reduces cargo space and third-row headroom compared to the boxier Flex.
If you're shopping for a three-row luxury crossover SUV we think you'll be happier with just about any of the MKT's rivals. Even some non-luxury models have surpassed it in terms of features and refinement.
2018 Lincoln MKT models
The 2018 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: Premiere and Reserve. Seven-passenger seating is standard, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six. The MKT Premiere has a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), and the MKT Reserve gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque). Both have a six-speed automatic transmission. We like the added power of the Reserve, but either way you'll be getting plenty of standard features.
The Premiere, which is front-wheel-drive only, comes with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, a fixed glass sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera. Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, 60/40-split folding second-row seats with heating (outboard only), 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and retractable manual second-row sunshades. Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker sound system.
The Reserve trim level is equipped similarly but adds adaptive suspension dampers and standard all-wheel drive.
With the Reserve, you can also add extra optional features. We recommend the optional Elite package, which provides a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding third-row seats (including a tailgate seating feature), a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system. The optional Technology package (available only in combination with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and an automatic parallel parking assist system.
Stand-alone options for the Reserve model include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a panoramic power sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MKT models:
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
- Inflatable 2nd-Row Outboard Seat Belts
- Can help further reduce the chance of injury compared to traditional seat belts, according to Lincoln.
Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
