Overall rating

The 2018 Lincoln MKT has some appeal in its distinctive design, appealing list of features and strong available turbocharged V6 engine. But its dated overall design holds it back from being a truly desirable pick for a luxury crossover.

Not surprisingly, it's the same story with the Ford Flex on which the MKT is based. Both have been on the market for more than seven years without a significant redesign, which might as well be an eternity for the typical passenger vehicle. The luxury-oriented MKT is further hampered by its sloping roofline that reduces cargo space and third-row headroom compared to the boxier Flex.

If you're shopping for a three-row luxury crossover SUV we think you'll be happier with just about any of the MKT's rivals. Even some non-luxury models have surpassed it in terms of features and refinement.