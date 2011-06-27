  1. Home
2018 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous number of standard features
  • Optional turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
  • Tight rear headroom and luggage space
  • Dated interior design and controls
  • Many safety features are optional
  • Base MKT isn't particularly rewarding to drive
Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking at the 2018 Lincoln MKT, we suggest checking out the Reserve. It's the only trim level with the turbocharged V6, which we prefer for its quicker and more authoritative acceleration, particularly when hauling extra passengers and towing. In addition to the stronger engine, you also get an adaptive suspension for better handling and standard all-wheel drive. After that, it's just a matter of deciding whether you want the Reserve's optional packages. Since they add most of the MKT's advanced driver safety aids, we'd say get these, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Lincoln MKT has some appeal in its distinctive design, appealing list of features and strong available turbocharged V6 engine. But its dated overall design holds it back from being a truly desirable pick for a luxury crossover.

Not surprisingly, it's the same story with the Ford Flex on which the MKT is based. Both have been on the market for more than seven years without a significant redesign, which might as well be an eternity for the typical passenger vehicle. The luxury-oriented MKT is further hampered by its sloping roofline that reduces cargo space and third-row headroom compared to the boxier Flex.

If you're shopping for a three-row luxury crossover SUV we think you'll be happier with just about any of the MKT's rivals. Even some non-luxury models have surpassed it in terms of features and refinement.

2018 Lincoln MKT models

The 2018 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: Premiere and Reserve. Seven-passenger seating is standard, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six. The MKT Premiere has a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), and the MKT Reserve gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque). Both have a six-speed automatic transmission. We like the added power of the Reserve, but either way you'll be getting plenty of standard features.

The Premiere, which is front-wheel-drive only, comes with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, a fixed glass sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera. Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, 60/40-split folding second-row seats with heating (outboard only), 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and retractable manual second-row sunshades. Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker sound system.

The Reserve trim level is equipped similarly but adds adaptive suspension dampers and standard all-wheel drive.

With the Reserve, you can also add extra optional features. We recommend the optional Elite package, which provides a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding third-row seats (including a tailgate seating feature), a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system. The optional Technology package (available only in combination with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and an automatic parallel parking assist system.

Stand-alone options for the Reserve model include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a panoramic power sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Driving

The base MKT's acceleration is underwhelming. We prefer the stronger power and more buttoned-down feel of the MKT Reserve. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of grunt for passing, and the Reserve's exclusive adaptive suspension improves this big wagon's agility without degrading ride quality.

Comfort

The MKT earns high marks for its comfortable ride quality and supportive front seats. Opt for the heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs, and the rear-seat occupants will have it just as good. The third-row seats are another matter entirely, however, and lack sufficient head- and legroom.

Interior

The MKT's interior design does little to inspire or impress. The materials quality is fine, but the all-black dash and dated, commonplace look of the center control layout are far from luxurious.

Utility

The MKT has just 17.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the third-row seats. Fold the second- and third-row seats down, and you end up with a more useful 75.9 cubic feet of storage. But either way, the MKT's sloped rear hatch makes it tough to load bulkier items.

Technology

We like the Sync 3 infotainment system that features a large touchscreen and an easy-to-use interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to incorporate many of the apps on your smartphone right into the in-dash display screen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2nd MKT and still love it
Fred Chandler,11/25/2018
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I compared this to other similar brands and kept telling myself that my MKT had this or that but this brand doesn't but I can live without it. (Space, refrigerator, adaptive cruise, ride, fuel economy, etc. etc.) Eventually I decided I can have everything I want at a good price, so I bought the MKT again........
Nice Ride !!!
Driver,02/06/2020
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is roomy,rides great ,quiet,eco boost acceleration.This vehicle is designed for long road trips it is a definite touring vehicle.
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 Lincoln MKT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MKT models:

Collision Warning with Brake Support
Alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you.
Lane Keeping System
Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
Inflatable 2nd-Row Outboard Seat Belts
Can help further reduce the chance of injury compared to traditional seat belts, according to Lincoln.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lincoln MKT

Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2018 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Premiere 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

