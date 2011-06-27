Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,431
|$16,268
|$18,091
|Clean
|$13,966
|$15,735
|$17,474
|Average
|$13,037
|$14,670
|$16,238
|Rough
|$12,108
|$13,604
|$15,003
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,678
|$16,809
|$18,918
|Clean
|$14,206
|$16,258
|$18,272
|Average
|$13,261
|$15,158
|$16,980
|Rough
|$12,316
|$14,057
|$15,688