Used 2018 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,988$3,201 Below Market
Sanderson Lincoln - Phoenix / Arizona
AWD, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Class III Trailer Tow, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Receiver Hitch, Technology Package, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connectors. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 14166 miles below market average! Certified.2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date15/21 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2JBL01505
Stock: L200230A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 13,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,995$2,837 Below Market
Pines Ford Lincoln - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, Backup Camera >>, Leather Seats >>, Ambient Light Package >>, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Class III Trailer Tow, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Lane Keeping System, Receiver Hitch, Technology Package, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connectors. Iced Mocha Metallic 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve 6-Speed Automatic AWD V6 Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Odometer is 14553 miles below market average! We have a beautiful facility and a dedicated staff to accommodate you, our valued customers. We strive to give you excellent and genuine service from the moment you enter our showroom. We have a warm, friendly, and knowledgeable staff to assist you with all your needs. Please visit our brand new Lincoln Showroom to view this vehicle or call us at (877) 968-7504 to set an appointment and we look forward to your visit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8JBL02058
Stock: JBL02058
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 11,287 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$25,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5430 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2JBL00273
Stock: B281650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2019
- 27,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500$1,541 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2887 miles below market average!White 2018 Lincoln MKT ReserveAWD V6 15/21 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9JBL00884
Stock: PJAL00884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 17,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,795
Libertyville Lincoln - Libertyville / Illinois
Well maintained, Corporate vehicle. Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4690 miles below market average! ...Family owned and operated since 1972.Libertyville Lincoln located in Libertyville, IL is proud to be one of the premier Lincoln dealerships in the Northern Chicago suburbs area, less than 20 minutes from O'Hare Airport. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Libertyville Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle.2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve 4D Sport Utility V6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic15/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7JBL02150
Stock: 2441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 35,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$1,560 Below Market
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4JBL01506
Stock: 19017531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500$1,646 Below Market
Wickstrom Ford Lincoln - Barrington / Illinois
Certified. 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve V6 AWD This vehicle has been serviced with a fresh oil and filter change, as well as new wiper blades and new air filter. New Front Brakes, New Rear Brakes, New Battery, AWD, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Liftgate, Technology Package, Ventilated front seats. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 Wickstrom Auto Group. Expect the Best. Experience the Difference.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7JBL01015
Stock: P8899
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,610
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4JBL00260
Stock: 10421164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 30,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999$1,996 Below Market
Davis-Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Wichita / Kansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6AWD.Pre-Owned vehicles sold comes with the exclusive Davis-Moore 360 Coverage. This coverage includes: Limited Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on select vehicles, two free oil changes, no charge check engine light diagnostic, 171-point comprehensive inspection quality guarantee and a 3 Day vehicle return policy. - See https://www.davis-moore.com/davis-moore-360-guarantee.html for details.About Us - The Davis-Moore mission is that all dealership personnel will treat every person as a potential lifetime customer, communicating a professional image that embraces honesty and concern for customers' wants and needs. At Davis-Moore customer satisfaction is our top priority. We have five new car locations and a dedicated sales staff to help you at any of them, so come see what a difference a dealership can make.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6JBL02172
Stock: A56573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 14,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$32,888
Fuccillo Ford of Seneca Falls - Seneca Falls / New York
Look at this clean trade in all the way from FLORIDA!! All of that Lincoln brand luxury at only a fraction of the price! Enjoy 3rd row seating, leather heated seats, premium audio, power tailgate, remote start and the best part... an excellent warranty! Lincoln boasts a 4 year/ 50,000 mile bumper-bumper coverage and a 6 year/ 70,000 powertrain coverage! Call today to confirm availability, or work your own deal and submit it to us via our shop-click-huge tool above!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3JBL02128
Stock: 6078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,291 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,500
Hawkinson Kia - Matteson / Illinois
2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve AWD with Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth and Third Row Seats. In Black. Interior Black Leather. Hi, this is Brandon Santoro, Sales Manager here at Hawkinson Nissan-Kia. I personally appraised this vehicle myself.I only keep the nicest trade-ins. I won't sell you a vehicle with dings and scratches all over the surface. This MKT will also have up to 70,000 miles of Manufacturer Powertrain Coverage! I make sure all of my pre-driven vehicles pass our 150pt Plus Inspection and the details are available for you to read. If my mechanic says that the vehicle needs tires or brakes, for example, then that's what the vehicle gets. Most dealers won't do this! Our reputation is for low pricing and a hassle free buying experience. We treat our employees and customers with dignity and respect. There is always a Hawkinson in the showroom to say hello and greet you! I hope to meet you soon. PLEASE call and allow our Internet Department to explain the Hawkinson Way. Our way, is considerate of your time, knowledgeable of our products and both a hassle-free and no pressure experience! In order to receive the Hawkinson online pricing customer(s) must apply for financing through Hawkinson Auto Group. Price does not include dealer added options or taxes,tags or dealer fees.Hawkinson Kia-Nissan has over 500 Google Reviews! Hawkinson Kia-Nissan is located in the Matteson Auto Mall. Easy access right off of I-57 & Rt. 30 At Hawkinson Nissan-Kia, we promise to roll the red carpet out for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9JBL01078
Stock: TK9262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,855 miles
$32,120
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8JBL01024
Stock: 10428835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 44,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,706
Star Lincoln - Southfield / Michigan
Star Lincoln has a diverse selection of quality Pre-Owned Vehicles to fit all of your automotive needs. CARFAX One-Owner. 15/21 City/Highway MPG Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln MKT AWD Reserve Equipment Group 201A.Call, Text or Email Hoot McInerney's Star Lincoln to schedule a test drive! Located on 12 Mile just East of Telegraph in Southfield, MI. 248-354-4900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6JBL00227
Stock: L00227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,991$630 Below Market
Ogden Lincoln - Westmont / Illinois
2018 LINCOLN MKT RESERVE AWD!!! ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX!!! ORIGINAL MSRP OF $57,055!!! HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, THX II AUDIO SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, 2ND ROW REFRIGERATED CONSOLE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, REMOTE START, ELECTRIC POWER ASSIST STEERING, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AMBIENT LIGHTING, INTELLIGENT ACCESS W/ PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE!!! FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE, PLEASE EMAIL SALES@LOVEMYLINCOLN.COM OR CALL 630-968-5600. THANKS FOR LOOKING!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6JBL00504
Stock: 218600A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 29,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,922
Stillwell Ford Lincoln - Hillsdale / Michigan
2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve AWD, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, 14 Speakers, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM In-Dash Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, THX II Audio System.Odometer is 2160 miles below market average!Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable WarrantyStillwell Ford Lincoln. Everything we do is driven by YOU! Hillsdale, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1JBL00958
Stock: H2492
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 11,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,000
Decorah Auto Center - Decorah / Iowa
This Lincoln MKT Comes With Warranty Forever. This EXCLUSIVE Unlimited Mileage, Unlimited Time, No Deductible Powertrain Warranty Allows You To Buy With Confidence And Peace Of Mind., Other Key Features Include, GPS, AWD, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Liftgate, Technology Package, THX II Audio System. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat V6 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 17507 miles below market average! Decorah Auto Center, a Ford and Lincoln dealer in Decorah, IA, offers a full line of New Ford and Lincoln vehicles as well as nearly 100 used vehicles to choose from! We proudly serve northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin, and southeast Minnesota - including the communities of Decorah, Calmar, Waukon, Cresco, Postville, West Union, Lime Springs, Harmony, Mabel, Spring Grove, Caledonia and everywhere in between! Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 Call 877-868-9115 today for more information on this vehicle! Ask for Devry, Zach or Greg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7JBL00513
Stock: 00513
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 19,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995
Gerry Lane Cadillac - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Gold 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6 AWD. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4JBL00520
Stock: 20T2093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 38,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,100
Hall Ford Lincoln Newport News - Newport News / Virginia
Here we have a beautiful 2018 Lincoln MKT AWD Reserve in Iced Mocha Metallic, and this vehicle does have a Clean One Owner Carfax. The good news doesn't end there as this Lincoln MKT is fully loaded and comes with all of these great safety and comfort features; Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Elite Package, Memory Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Rear Climate Package, Remote Start, Tow Package, Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Class III Trailer Tow, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Keeping System, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Receiver Hitch, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, THX II Audio System, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connectors. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 6-Speed Automatic V6 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1JBL00331
Stock: 5P2810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT
- 5(100%)
Related Lincoln MKT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Tulsa OK
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Springfield IL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Boston MA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Decatur GA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Green Bay WI
- Used Lincoln Navigator Gilbert AZ
- Used Lincoln Corsair Memphis TN
- Used Lincoln Navigator New Haven CT
- Used Lincoln Navigator Austin TX
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Tacoma WA
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2010 Plano TX
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2017 Irvine CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2