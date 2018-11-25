Used 2018 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    18,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,988

    $3,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    13,471 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,995

    $2,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Silver
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    11,287 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in White
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    27,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,500

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    17,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,795

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    35,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    $1,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    31,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,500

    $1,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    34,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,610

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in White
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    30,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,999

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    14,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,888

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    12,291 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    12,855 miles

    $32,120

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    44,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,706

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    31,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,991

    $630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Black
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    29,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,922

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Red
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    11,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,000

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    19,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    38,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,100

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
2nd MKT and still love it
Fred Chandler,11/25/2018
Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I compared this to other similar brands and kept telling myself that my MKT had this or that but this brand doesn't but I can live without it. (Space, refrigerator, adaptive cruise, ride, fuel economy, etc. etc.) Eventually I decided I can have everything I want at a good price, so I bought the MKT again........
