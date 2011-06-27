Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
Lexus SC 430-2008
I have owned as many as 50 cars in my time. My lexus sc 430 convertible out wins them all. The leather is so soft and inviting that I can ride in the car all day. The sound system is tops, and the driving experience is like none other. The paint on the car is beautiful and I am trying to preserve this car because I do not think that there will be another like it. The body style commands attention, what can I say except that this car has earned the number one place from me!
A classy ride
I'm now 72 years old and have owned many fine nameplates in the past including BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Audi. This car is an engineering masterpiece and a joy to own in its own right. I love top down cruising in the countryside with that smooth V-8 under my right foot. Turning on the Mark Levinson to my favorite tunes adds to the pleasure. It's a style that grows on you not unlike the new Mercedes SL, and for a lot less money. When it is replaced next year I doubt there will be another quite like it.
Wonderful to Drive
This car is a complete joy. Two of my best friends also drive the Lexus SC430, and we all agree. It's the most fun, feel-good car we've ever driven! I enjoy the ease of the retractable hardtop and love the design/look of this car. People stop to compliment this beautiful Lexus.
SC 430
This is a great reliable car. Workmanship is excellent. Our last car was a 2005 Corvette and it spent many days at the repair shop. This car has never had any repair problems and it has 36,000 miles on it. I would strongly recommend this car.
Best car I've ever owned!
Very reliable, fun to drive and such an easy keeper compared to other luxury convertibles.
