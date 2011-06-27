Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews

Lexus SC 430-2008 GMorgan , 11/07/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned as many as 50 cars in my time. My lexus sc 430 convertible out wins them all. The leather is so soft and inviting that I can ride in the car all day. The sound system is tops, and the driving experience is like none other. The paint on the car is beautiful and I am trying to preserve this car because I do not think that there will be another like it. The body style commands attention, what can I say except that this car has earned the number one place from me! Report Abuse

A classy ride Baer , 03/02/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I'm now 72 years old and have owned many fine nameplates in the past including BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Audi. This car is an engineering masterpiece and a joy to own in its own right. I love top down cruising in the countryside with that smooth V-8 under my right foot. Turning on the Mark Levinson to my favorite tunes adds to the pleasure. It's a style that grows on you not unlike the new Mercedes SL, and for a lot less money. When it is replaced next year I doubt there will be another quite like it.

Wonderful to Drive 1driver2another , 05/30/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a complete joy. Two of my best friends also drive the Lexus SC430, and we all agree. It's the most fun, feel-good car we've ever driven! I enjoy the ease of the retractable hardtop and love the design/look of this car. People stop to compliment this beautiful Lexus.

SC 430 bill , 11/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a great reliable car. Workmanship is excellent. Our last car was a 2005 Corvette and it spent many days at the repair shop. This car has never had any repair problems and it has 36,000 miles on it. I would strongly recommend this car.