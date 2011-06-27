Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,351
|$57,809
|$63,603
|Clean
|$50,975
|$56,274
|$61,865
|Average
|$48,223
|$53,205
|$58,391
|Rough
|$45,471
|$50,136
|$54,917
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,993
|$68,368
|$74,094
|Clean
|$61,338
|$66,554
|$72,070
|Average
|$58,026
|$62,924
|$68,023
|Rough
|$54,714
|$59,294
|$63,975
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,695
|$50,364
|$55,321
|Clean
|$44,494
|$49,027
|$53,811
|Average
|$42,092
|$46,353
|$50,789
|Rough
|$39,690
|$43,679
|$47,767
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,481
|$42,870
|$47,525
|Clean
|$37,469
|$41,732
|$46,227
|Average
|$35,446
|$39,456
|$43,631
|Rough
|$33,423
|$37,180
|$41,035
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,294
|$49,347
|$54,705
|Clean
|$43,130
|$48,037
|$53,211
|Average
|$40,801
|$45,418
|$50,223
|Rough
|$38,473
|$42,798
|$47,235
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,703
|$40,890
|$45,329
|Clean
|$35,738
|$39,804
|$44,091
|Average
|$33,809
|$37,633
|$41,615
|Rough
|$31,879
|$35,462
|$39,139
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,405
|$51,390
|$56,682
|Clean
|$45,185
|$50,026
|$55,133
|Average
|$42,745
|$47,298
|$52,037
|Rough
|$40,306
|$44,569
|$48,941
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,400
|$43,895
|$48,661
|Clean
|$38,365
|$42,730
|$47,332
|Average
|$36,293
|$40,400
|$44,674
|Rough
|$34,222
|$38,069
|$42,016
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,149
|$41,387
|$45,881
|Clean
|$36,173
|$40,289
|$44,627
|Average
|$34,220
|$38,091
|$42,121
|Rough
|$32,267
|$35,894
|$39,615