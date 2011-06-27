Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

My best car yet Garp , 08/30/2017 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After ordering my Autobiography, I waited a long 5 months (ridiculous) until collection day. After having finally received the vehicle, I can say I am truly impressed with the quality, ride, performance and design. Literally my only two minor complaints are that the rear seats are rock hard and after doing a six hour road trip, my back hurt compliments of the front seat. I never had that problem on my 2008 BMW X5. Perhaps the seats will break in over time. The second complaint was that I had to pay $650 to get a black Morzine fabric headliner. You get the same headliner in beige for free. After paying $108,000 for this vehicle, the headliner should have been Alcantara at the very least and preferably leather as on the big Range Rover Autobiography. That kind of short sighted decision by Land Rover to save a few bucks makes you feel a little cheated. You might want to reconsider that one Land Rover. But in the end, I love everything else about this vehicle and it is truly the best vehicle I've ever owned. It looks fast standing still and people are awed at the perceived and real high-end quality that this vehicle exudes. I never thought I would love the Driving Experience of another vehicle more than my BMW X5. The Range Rover Sport is that vehicle for me. I was a little concerned about what I've heard about supposed reliability issues but I sprung for 3 extra years of the Land Rover extended warranty, and I felt that warranty was a good value. So I feel confident that my experience with this Range Rover Sport will be a good one over the next seven years. I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Truck and Land Rover ever owned! Kenyan Strong , 01/06/2019 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought HSE with their expensive silver paint( called halcyon I think? Ridiculous cost $1650 or something? and black matte powdercoat beautiful rims trading in LR4 and really happy and impressed most with RR 6 cylinder diesel. Our friend at a Ct dealer paid me what I paid LR4 2016 so they must have wanted my safari rigged LR4? Our beautifu HSE l RR sport is now over year old with 11000 miles and flawless with great fuel economy. HSE is way to go with 20 inch rims and sunroof that opens. Favorite Features- BLindspot syste., parking package sensors , diesel engine torque/ efficiency, and above all else HEATED AND COOLED SEATS THAT ARE VENTILATED in beautiful British stitched leather. That is huge and cannot believe I ever lived without this now looking back as I am 47 now. We like the simplicity of the touch pro system and no non sense interior which in simply elegant. Everything works when needed , smartphone integration seamless, and we are simple people with children and love all the safety features you dont even notice working for you until you need them. Brakes and transmission best in class. Fit and finish top notch and this is our go to vehicle for family travel and taking the bikes,skiis, or boat on vacation or bags to airport. Trailer hitch was installed by me aftermarket and easy to do yourself as truck has simple quick connect for wiring and saved a "boatload" of cash getting factory done. Brilliant towing vehicle with diesel for long trips and etrailer is great support if you use for hauling trailer with it. We bought HSE off lot with makeover coming in 18 with every solid option minus Meridan upgrade because we use our phones and music sounds great streaming on stock speakers. I also saw this was rated top 10 for holding resale value recently as well for this model even though we never plan to sell. Very popular here in CT. Dealer gave us 4 year maintenance plan too free after bought car which really makes this cheap to own and confident. The dealer /service network has been excellent no matter where we go. Efficiency wise, wife and I are averaging 32 mpg to date since we picked up overall which Is amazing considering the size and heft of this truck as well as the fact we tow 5000+- lbs alot. Highly recommend to own if you can trade up as RR lease awful and waste of money. This is certainly not the range rover of old we all think of. I am tough customer to please and quality assurance much better under Tata and exceeds expectations. The truck is also a beast in bad northeast weather and to take to the mountains. We paid cash as upgrade and plan to keep this forever well maintained for children and stored in garage daily. I dare to tell people here the truck is good value for all we get from it if you go in with right mindset and can afford it. Would buy again and my wife and I are both Jaguar Land Rover buyer /customers for life and passionate about the brand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fit For Anything But Mars Rover Realist , 03/21/2019 SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a vehicle that is so much more than the sum of its parts. A Range Rover Sport is amazingly comfortable on the highway, has handling almost as good as a Cayenne and is the best off-road vehicle money can buy. Comfort, handling and off-road prowess all require very different mechanical elements and design,. Therefore, the Range Rover Sport is an engineering miracle. Add the British styled luxurious interior which is much more than even the best teutonic designs from Audi, and there is nothing that competes with the completeness of a Range Rover. The only con is fuel consumption and the solution is the diesel variant. Not only can you get 33 MPG on the highway the diesel has so much torque it is just as fast as the V8 Supercharged version when going from 0-40 MPH. Since this is the speed range the vast majority of drivers drive in, the diesel option makes all the sense in the world. If you want a car that no matter the weather or the road you are taking will get you safely and comfortably to your destination, this is it. Every time I get in my Range Rover Sport it feels like the car is giving me a big hug. As for reliability, there has not been a single issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Sport Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss

Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss

Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss

British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss

Byron Blue Metallic

Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Corris Grey Metallic

Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss

Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss

Yulong White Metallic Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM

Best car I ever owned Tom Mancini , 05/17/2018 SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 50,000 absolutely trouble free miles....and a pleasure to drive...get the supercharger... Performance Comfort Report Abuse