Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
List Price Range
$16,360 - $30,966
Pros
2013 rrs hse

Edward, 11/20/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Owned 2013 since new! Have had zero problems. Expensive to own of course its a range, oil $200 brakes rear $600 fronts 1k but if you take care of it you wont want another suv.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best SUV I've owned

Jcnyc, 01/02/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this as the last year of the old body style which I liked better. Cargo space and luxury options fit my lifestyle of weekend diving to and from NYC. Excellent ride quality and power. I would suggest the luxury package if searching for a used one- nicer interior and stereo. My gripes with the car are the rear camera which is absurdly small and clunky navigation system. Camera really doesn't show adequately where your car is. Service is pricey but in line with other luxury brands.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Horrible company who does not value their customers!

hockey499s, 08/15/2014
36 of 48 people found this review helpful

If you decide to buy a land rover, be prepared for all the extra expenses you will incur as they overcharge you EXTREMELY on every service or anything done to the car. Also be prepared to get one of the many FAULTY CARS land rover sells people and have to bring it back in for repairs constantly (in which case you will probably wind up driving around in a loaner car (if they even give you one at all) for a decent amount of the time you own/lease the vehicle, worth much less then the car you are paying for. Oh and most of all, be prepared to NOT BE a "valued customer". I clearly am not considering they still have me in a vehicle that constantly breaks down and won't do anything about it.

