Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.9/419.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Torque
|375 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Extended Leather Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|diversity antenna
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|480 watts stereo output
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Surround Camera System
|yes
|American Straight Grain Walnut Wood Trim
|yes
|SIRIUS Satellite Radio
|yes
|HD Digital Radio
|yes
|Anigre Wood Trim
|yes
|Contrast Stitch
|yes
|Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|20" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 4
|yes
|20" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 3
|yes
|20" Stormer Alloy Wheel - Style 2
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Front track
|63.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5540 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6768 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Angle of approach
|34.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1301 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.0 degrees
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Height
|70.2 in.
|Wheel base
|108.0 in.
|Width
|76.1 in.
|Rear track
|63.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Null tires
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R 107 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,645
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 7500 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
