Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

So far so good
Finally broke down and bought an RR- SC. Great power, confort and ride. Nice features tho the nav system could be more intuitive but love the 3d look. My 5 year old nephew said it best "this car is freakin awesome!"
10 year love affair!
My 2009 RRS has been a thrill to own over these last 10 years. Just bought a 2018. There a things about the 2009 that I prefer over the new technology and materials. The 09 RRS will always be a great SUV! We still drive it every day!
DONT BUY USED
I bought a 2009 Range Rover sport hse used for a cheap price with 173,000 miles and it has been pretty bad this last year. The key fob broke soon after I got it and it cost close to $500 to get a new one at the dealership. The sunroof broke and let’s water in whenever it rains and is about $3000-4000 fix at a dealership. At around 184,000 miles the gauge cluster is now broken and causes the car to say “vehicle system fault” or “hdc system unavailable” and the car will not start. I have tried many things to bypass this failure to start by leaving the key in the ignition for 30 seconds to 1 minute and usually the car will start. It also does this from time to time when I am driving and the infotainment system shuts off and the hazard flashers come on and the turn signals do not work. After about 14 months of ownership I have decided to get rid of the car. I have a love hate relationship with this car. It looks very beautiful but can cause the biggest headaches if you are too cheap and buy a used one for under market value which can lead to dealing with many problems.
