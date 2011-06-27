  1. Home
Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Range Rover Sport
So far so good

New RR Owner, 10/06/2009
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

Finally broke down and bought an RR- SC. Great power, confort and ride. Nice features tho the nav system could be more intuitive but love the 3d look. My 5 year old nephew said it best "this car is freakin awesome!"

10 year love affair!

Arlan Chenault, 07/19/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 2009 RRS has been a thrill to own over these last 10 years. Just bought a 2018. There a things about the 2009 that I prefer over the new technology and materials. The 09 RRS will always be a great SUV! We still drive it every day!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
DONT BUY USED

Tb, 07/12/2020
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2009 Range Rover sport hse used for a cheap price with 173,000 miles and it has been pretty bad this last year. The key fob broke soon after I got it and it cost close to $500 to get a new one at the dealership. The sunroof broke and let’s water in whenever it rains and is about $3000-4000 fix at a dealership. At around 184,000 miles the gauge cluster is now broken and causes the car to say “vehicle system fault” or “hdc system unavailable” and the car will not start. I have tried many things to bypass this failure to start by leaving the key in the ignition for 30 seconds to 1 minute and usually the car will start. It also does this from time to time when I am driving and the infotainment system shuts off and the hazard flashers come on and the turn signals do not work. After about 14 months of ownership I have decided to get rid of the car. I have a love hate relationship with this car. It looks very beautiful but can cause the biggest headaches if you are too cheap and buy a used one for under market value which can lead to dealing with many problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
