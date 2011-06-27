  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,375
See Range Rover Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,375
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.6/419.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,375
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
14 total speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,375
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5468 lbs.
Gross weight6769 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1301 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Exterior Colors
  • Lugano Teal
  • Cairns Blue
  • Santorini Black
  • Alaska White
  • Galway Green
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Rimini Red Metallic
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Atacama Sand
  • Lucerne Green Metallic
  • Izmir Blue Metallic
  • Bournville Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Null tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,375
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,375
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Sport Inventory

Related Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles