Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Optima Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)620.1/731.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque271 lb-ft @ 1770 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Hybrid Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Aluminum Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
