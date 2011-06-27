2022 Kia K5 LX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|32
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/38 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|429.2/562.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Hook
|+$30
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$350
|LED Trunk Light
|+$115
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$155
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Trunk Cargo Management System
|+$150
|Interior Light Kit
|+$300
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|+$300
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.6 in.
|Front leg room
|46.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Puddle Lamp
|+$290
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Paint Protection Package
|+$200
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|EPA interior volume
|121.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Length
|193.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P205/65R H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
