2022 Kia K5 Consumer Reviews

Jayda Scott , 05/28/2021 GT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)

I have transferred from a 2012 Ford Taurus to a 2022 Kia K5 which was kind of scary for me but I am so happy that I have made this decision. The car it absolutely stunning and the interior is marvelous.