Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$2,766
|$3,264
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,545
|$2,999
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,102
|$2,471
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,659
|$1,942
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$2,589
|$2,912
|Clean
|$1,843
|$2,381
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,527
|$1,967
|$2,205
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,553
|$1,733
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$2,986
|$3,434
|Clean
|$1,999
|$2,747
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,657
|$2,269
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,791
|$2,044
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$3,048
|$3,478
|Clean
|$2,085
|$2,804
|$3,196
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,316
|$2,633
|Rough
|$1,371
|$1,828
|$2,069
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,385
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,194
|$2,504
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,812
|$2,063
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,430
|$1,621
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$2,891
|$3,392
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,660
|$3,118
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,197
|$2,568
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,734
|$2,019