Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,712
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,461
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,960
|$2,280
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,458
|$1,699
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,741
|$3,185
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,488
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,384
|$1,981
|$2,304
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,474
|$1,716
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,333
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,117
|$2,486
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,686
|$1,981
|Rough
|$850
|$1,254
|$1,476
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,861
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,596
|$3,077
|Average
|$1,354
|$2,067
|$2,451
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,538
|$1,826
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$2,841
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,579
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,053
|$2,385
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,528
|$1,777
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,994
|$3,528
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,717
|$3,203
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,163
|$2,552
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,610
|$1,901
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$1,829
|$2,060
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,660
|$1,870
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,322
|$1,490
|Rough
|$756
|$984
|$1,110
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$1,834
|$2,064
|Clean
|$1,272
|$1,664
|$1,874
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,325
|$1,493
|Rough
|$758
|$986
|$1,112
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,501
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,270
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,808
|$2,142
|Rough
|$886
|$1,345
|$1,596
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,103
|$2,403
|Clean
|$1,397
|$1,909
|$2,181
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,520
|$1,738
|Rough
|$833
|$1,131
|$1,295
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$2,705
|$3,145
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,455
|$2,855
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,955
|$2,275
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,455
|$1,695
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,707
|$1,963
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,549
|$1,782
|Average
|$887
|$1,233
|$1,420
|Rough
|$663
|$918
|$1,058
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,208
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,004
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,595
|$1,844
|Rough
|$848
|$1,187
|$1,374
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,907
|$3,448
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,638
|$3,130
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,101
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,563
|$1,858
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$1,735
|$1,958
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,575
|$1,777
|Average
|$954
|$1,254
|$1,416
|Rough
|$713
|$933
|$1,055
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,428
|$1,994
|$2,295
|Clean
|$1,297
|$1,809
|$2,083
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,441
|$1,660
|Rough
|$773
|$1,072
|$1,237
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,571
|$2,996
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,333
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,858
|$2,167
|Rough
|$961
|$1,382
|$1,614
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,860
|$3,318
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,595
|$3,012
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,066
|$2,400
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,538
|$1,788
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$2,077
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,338
|$1,885
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,501
|$1,735
|Rough
|$798
|$1,117
|$1,292
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,779
|$2,578
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,340
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,289
|$1,863
|$2,172
|Rough
|$963
|$1,386
|$1,618