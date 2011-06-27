  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,884$2,712$3,153
Clean$1,711$2,461$2,862
Average$1,365$1,960$2,280
Rough$1,020$1,458$1,699
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,909$2,741$3,185
Clean$1,734$2,488$2,891
Average$1,384$1,981$2,304
Rough$1,034$1,474$1,716
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,333$2,739
Clean$1,427$2,117$2,486
Average$1,138$1,686$1,981
Rough$850$1,254$1,476
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,868$2,861$3,389
Clean$1,697$2,596$3,077
Average$1,354$2,067$2,451
Rough$1,011$1,538$1,826
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,985$2,841$3,297
Clean$1,803$2,579$2,993
Average$1,439$2,053$2,385
Rough$1,075$1,528$1,777
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,991$2,994$3,528
Clean$1,808$2,717$3,203
Average$1,443$2,163$2,552
Rough$1,078$1,610$1,901
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$1,829$2,060
Clean$1,268$1,660$1,870
Average$1,012$1,322$1,490
Rough$756$984$1,110
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,400$1,834$2,064
Clean$1,272$1,664$1,874
Average$1,015$1,325$1,493
Rough$758$986$1,112
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,636$2,501$2,962
Clean$1,486$2,270$2,689
Average$1,186$1,808$2,142
Rough$886$1,345$1,596
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,103$2,403
Clean$1,397$1,909$2,181
Average$1,115$1,520$1,738
Rough$833$1,131$1,295
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$2,705$3,145
Clean$1,707$2,455$2,855
Average$1,362$1,955$2,275
Rough$1,017$1,455$1,695
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,707$1,963
Clean$1,111$1,549$1,782
Average$887$1,233$1,420
Rough$663$918$1,058
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,566$2,208$2,550
Clean$1,422$2,004$2,315
Average$1,135$1,595$1,844
Rough$848$1,187$1,374
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,893$2,907$3,448
Clean$1,719$2,638$3,130
Average$1,372$2,101$2,494
Rough$1,025$1,563$1,858
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,316$1,735$1,958
Clean$1,196$1,575$1,777
Average$954$1,254$1,416
Rough$713$933$1,055
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,428$1,994$2,295
Clean$1,297$1,809$2,083
Average$1,035$1,441$1,660
Rough$773$1,072$1,237
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,774$2,571$2,996
Clean$1,611$2,333$2,719
Average$1,286$1,858$2,167
Rough$961$1,382$1,614
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,999$2,860$3,318
Clean$1,816$2,595$3,012
Average$1,449$2,066$2,400
Rough$1,082$1,538$1,788
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,473$2,077$2,398
Clean$1,338$1,885$2,177
Average$1,068$1,501$1,735
Rough$798$1,117$1,292
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Liberty Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,779$2,578$3,003
Clean$1,616$2,340$2,726
Average$1,289$1,863$2,172
Rough$963$1,386$1,618
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Jeep Liberty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Liberty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,297 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,809 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Liberty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Liberty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,297 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,809 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Jeep Liberty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Liberty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,297 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,809 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Jeep Liberty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Jeep Liberty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Jeep Liberty ranges from $773 to $2,295, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Jeep Liberty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.