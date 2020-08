Used 2011 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me

Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa

2011 Dodge Nitro Heat Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 210hp tethered to a strong and efficient 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This very capable Rear Wheel Drive SUV offers near 22mpg on the open road and has the power the looks and the features your life demands! The exterior features fog lamps privacy glass body-color heated power mirrors making the alloy wheels pop with showmanship! Inside our Heat trim comes with a long list of comfort features to impress even the pickiest driver. Comfortable cloth bucket seats power windows/locks AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 player and available satellite radio plus an auxiliary input. Whether you love to shop have plenty of gear or have weekend projects our SUV has the cargo capacity you want. The Dodge Nitro achieved a top five-star rating in all frontal and side crash categories. The safety list delivering such a rating includes traction/stability control ABS 4-wheel disc brakes tire pressure monitor and much more. You can not go wrong with our Nitro Heat! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Nitro Heat with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4PT4GK6BW602828

Stock: 602828

Certified Pre-Owned: No