Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$2,097
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,307
|$1,891
|$2,200
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,478
|$1,724
|Rough
|$739
|$1,065
|$1,248
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,590
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,335
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,239
|$1,825
|$2,142
|Rough
|$896
|$1,315
|$1,550
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,849
|$3,407
|Clean
|$1,615
|$2,569
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,265
|$2,008
|$2,409
|Rough
|$914
|$1,447
|$1,744
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$2,475
|$2,967
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,231
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,744
|$2,098
|Rough
|$786
|$1,257
|$1,519
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$1,930
|$2,249
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,740
|$2,030
|Average
|$933
|$1,360
|$1,590
|Rough
|$674
|$980
|$1,151
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$2,015
|$2,356
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,817
|$2,126
|Average
|$965
|$1,420
|$1,666
|Rough
|$698
|$1,023
|$1,206