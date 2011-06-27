Used 2003 Jeep Liberty Consumer Reviews

2003 Jeep Liberty Sport 3.7 4x4 benjeep3 , 08/19/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had this Jeep for over a year and traded up from older jeep Cherokee. replaced tires, battery and switch to AC in dash. Usual maint. costs. The only bad thing is the Gas MPG, but it is an SUV four wheel drive and that is why I got it. Wife has Toyota which gets around 38 MPG so makes up for my Jeep. I did research on this vehicle before I got it with history and previous repairs. Got great deal on it last year. No tow package but can get one installed for around 150.00. Fun to drive in summer and winter. Hate to fill it up but love the reliability and will have it paid of in about another year and a half. Wife drives it too sometimes. Report Abuse

My Experience Limited Edition , 05/02/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for just about one year and i love it.The only one problem i had was the a/c compressor went out. That's it. Other than that it's been great Great gas mileage. My average between hwy. and town is 20.5. i say a little above average. My family and i love it.

Straight Review jeepman18 , 12/06/2012 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Jeep liberty 2003 V6 3.7L 4x4 This is an AMAZING vehicle! Ive read so many bad reviews on this and I have never had any problems with ine AT ALL! I have driven a wide variety of vehicles From Hyndaui accent to a Dodge Ram and this has to be my favortie! All these people ho say they have to replace their brakes every 4000 miles are full of crap! How many times do they slam on their brakes bc they werent paying attention to the car infront of them? Alot Im willing to bet on that.

Suprising colleen , 02/04/2010 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I can't believe my jeep has 180K and still runs like new. I have not had one single mechanical issue with it. Oil changes faithfully every 5K, occasional engine tune up and some new brakes 50K back is all I've ever done for maintenance. Am I just lucky or is this actually a decently made US vehicle?