Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,042
|$18,751
|$21,444
|Clean
|$14,065
|$17,550
|$19,992
|Average
|$12,112
|$15,148
|$17,089
|Rough
|$10,159
|$12,745
|$14,186
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,186
|$21,810
|$24,494
|Clean
|$17,005
|$20,412
|$22,836
|Average
|$14,644
|$17,618
|$19,520
|Rough
|$12,283
|$14,824
|$16,204
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,076
|$16,982
|$19,128
|Clean
|$13,162
|$15,894
|$17,833
|Average
|$11,334
|$13,719
|$15,244
|Rough
|$9,507
|$11,543
|$12,654
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,525
|$21,500
|$25,052
|Clean
|$15,452
|$20,122
|$23,357
|Average
|$13,306
|$17,368
|$19,965
|Rough
|$11,161
|$14,613
|$16,573