Used 2010 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews

What a growling Cat!! david_in_texas , 05/09/2013 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought a 3 year old 2010 XK Convertible in Indigo with the Cashmere interior. It had 25,000+ miles but looked and drove like brand new. I had a 2 day trip from Detroit, where I bought the car, back to DFW, Texas. The responsiveness of the throttle is simply amazing...even with "only" 385hp.. LOL. The fit and finish are outstanding. The suspension is a bit firm, but I guess that's the price you have to pay for such performance and handling. I generally get 18mpg on my commute to work and got 22+mpg on the road trip in from Michigan. The sat radio does seem to drop out quicker than my Lexus, but the audio response of the Bowers and Wilkins system is amazing. Truly a great car.

Amazing XK richnota , 08/24/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Drove 300 mile round trip to country every weekend as well as a daily city commute. The XK never needed anything except a new wiper blade. Biggest problem was keeping it under speed limit. The car is most happy cruising at 80-90 mph. Direction headlights are perfect for country roads.

Sexy look and Sport bruno , 04/11/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I finally purchased a 2010 XKR Coupe, after testing Mercedes E63 AMG, BMW Ms, Audi S5/6.. My wife immediately felt in love when she saw it "It's like an Ashton Martin !" she told me, yep we know why, same designer. That was a good start! But not enough for me. On paper the specifications are already very impressive, but it's really when you start to drive it that you realize what it really means. This car has it all ! It can be very soft and you can feel like in a lounge, but in a minute later, you switch on the "S" mode, press the accelerator, and you truly have a race car, and you can't believe you are already over speed limit (noises very well filtered). An eye catcher for sure!

Great Car Ron Martin , 02/11/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Fast as hell. Comfortable ride. Nothing wrong with the car. Performance