Used 2010 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
What a growling Cat!!
I bought a 3 year old 2010 XK Convertible in Indigo with the Cashmere interior. It had 25,000+ miles but looked and drove like brand new. I had a 2 day trip from Detroit, where I bought the car, back to DFW, Texas. The responsiveness of the throttle is simply amazing...even with "only" 385hp.. LOL. The fit and finish are outstanding. The suspension is a bit firm, but I guess that's the price you have to pay for such performance and handling. I generally get 18mpg on my commute to work and got 22+mpg on the road trip in from Michigan. The sat radio does seem to drop out quicker than my Lexus, but the audio response of the Bowers and Wilkins system is amazing. Truly a great car.
Amazing XK
Drove 300 mile round trip to country every weekend as well as a daily city commute. The XK never needed anything except a new wiper blade. Biggest problem was keeping it under speed limit. The car is most happy cruising at 80-90 mph. Direction headlights are perfect for country roads.
Sexy look and Sport
I finally purchased a 2010 XKR Coupe, after testing Mercedes E63 AMG, BMW Ms, Audi S5/6.. My wife immediately felt in love when she saw it "It's like an Ashton Martin !" she told me, yep we know why, same designer. That was a good start! But not enough for me. On paper the specifications are already very impressive, but it's really when you start to drive it that you realize what it really means. This car has it all ! It can be very soft and you can feel like in a lounge, but in a minute later, you switch on the "S" mode, press the accelerator, and you truly have a race car, and you can't believe you are already over speed limit (noises very well filtered). An eye catcher for sure!
Great Car
Fast as hell. Comfortable ride. Nothing wrong with the car.
- Performance
Big cat got Angrier
Lease ended on a 6 series BMW, test drove this bad boy with no intention of switching brands. Got blown away by the better power, slick lines (Jr Aston Martin), and luxury accents of this car. Get more compliments that I ever did with the 6 series, and saved some money in the process. Ian Callum (Use to be with Aston Martin, now designs the latest jags?) , job well done.
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2010 Jaguar XK info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE