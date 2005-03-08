Used 2000 Jaguar XKR for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XKR
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XKR
Overall Consumer Rating58 Reviews
RCD-XKR2000,08/03/2005
Jaguar XKRs, particularly the coupes, are truly underappreciated IMHO. Low mileage 2000 XKR coupes now sell for about one-third of their original sticker price making them a truly affordable soon-to-be-classic. These cars have 370 supercharged horses, a silky smooth 5-speed mercedes transmission and are a styling masterpiece. One can easily put 2 bags of golf clubs in the trunk and have plenty of room for luggage in the back seat. And, the ride is completely civilized and quiet (almost too quiet). Reliability doesn't seem to be an issue and extended warranties are available for the risk adverse. The upcoming release of the new down-sized XK series should make these cars an even better value.