Estimated values
1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,021
|$6,488
|$7,821
|Clean
|$3,569
|$5,774
|$6,965
|Average
|$2,666
|$4,348
|$5,253
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,921
|$3,541
Estimated values
1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,302
|$7,200
|$8,767
|Clean
|$3,819
|$6,408
|$7,807
|Average
|$2,852
|$4,825
|$5,888
|Rough
|$1,886
|$3,242
|$3,969