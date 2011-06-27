Used 2017 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews
The Car to get -- If Driving Matters Most.
Just finished an Audi A6 lease, and was planning to do the easy thing and get into another Audi. Then....I drove the Jaguar XF. I first drove a base XF in premium trim, then I drove XF S AWD. And wow, does the XF S AWD drive! The steering feel, handling, and responsiveness far exceed the Audi and the BMW 5 series. If you care about the joy of driving, you owe it to yourself to check out the XF. It just feels lighter and more responsive. The XF's interior is simple, elegant, uncluttered, reminicent of a comfortable driver's cockpit, which is what I prefer. It has all the safety nannies like lane departure, blind spot warning, LED headlights, and parking aides. If you're looking for a more sophisticated and shiny interior, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes is a better place to look. Finally, the price. The XF S AWD doesn't come cheap, especially the fully loaded models. I decided to to pick the right color combination with custom wheel appearance package, and forgo many of the optional packages. By doing this, the MSRP on my XF S AWD was $7-8K lower than the fully loaded ones. Some dealers (but not all) are willing negotiate, especially at month's end. Most dealers are discounting the them 3-4K, but if you're patient and timing is right, you can potentially double those savings. One more thing, it comes with a 5 year, 60K mile warranty, with prepaid maintenance, something Audi and Mercedes doesn't do and BMW does for 1 year and 10K less.
Love and Hate Type of Car
I leased this car in October 2017 because the lease deal was $399 zero down for a $$63,000 car. Has a lot of safety features and the best part is the supercharged engine which is the best part about the car. However after a month of ownership the rear view camera was dangling as well as the rear heated seat component. They were both replaced but the same issue occurred a week later. The speakers were blown which were recently replaced and now the sunroof doesn’t close. Since there aren’t many jaguar dealerships in N.J. it is hard to get an appointment with a loaner car.
WowWonderful
Warranty for a used vehicle takes away the fear of past poor reliability ratings. The Luxury & Technology package sold us on the R-sport. Upon purchase in TX drove it home to CA & thoroughly enjoyed the smooth ride & handling characteristics. The upgraded sound system is fabulous.
World Class in So Many Ways, BUT
I love this car! The dealership (Aristocrat Motors, in the Kansas City area) was a world class experience. Fantastic driving experience, comfort, and economy of fuel. Far more powerful car than my previous car (2011 Buick LaCrosse), and without changing my driving habits one bit, my gas mileage has increased from around 17 mpg to 21 mpg. It is, for the most part, everything I'd hoped for in a car of Jaguar's class. The only two things about it that drive me nuts are: 1) the infotainment system and screen are not befitting a car of this caliber. Not at all intuitive, and clunky to operate while driving. I can't do something as simple as change the radio station easily. I have Sirius XM radio, and can't just turn a knob to change the channel. I have to look at something. That's ridiculous, and borderline dangerous. 2) how does a car of Jaguar's caliber in 2017 not come with standard hands free telephony? On me to have failed to ask the question, but I assumed that since my 2011 Buick LaCrosse had it, that this car would certainly have it. All this notwithstanding, I don't regret the purchase at all. Love the car, and of course get lots of positive comments from people who see it.
Great car messed up by shear stupidity
I would give this car a solid 4+ stars, except for 1 thing I just can't overlook ,expecially since it's almost caused me some minor accidents. There is a MANDITORY idle engine stall built in, I assume someone thought it would save gas mileage. It seems that it's always on upon starting the engine. It is ultra sensitive in that it stalls the engine almost immediately upon coming to a stop at a light or even stop sign. Asside from it being ridiculously annoying, and continual additional strain on systems such as the oill pressure issues upon engine starting and such, and flashes the cigerrete lighter power turning on your hone screen if charging, it also has proven to be a saftey hazzard. It turns itself off while you are navigating into a tight parkign spot ! So NEVER buy a late model jaguar if you live in a big city where parallel parking is reqqquired ! Several times not, I am using the parking sensors to carefully guy myself into a tight spot, gradually inching a little closer and closer to the another vehicle, such as in front of me, and wala - the darn engine shuts off right in the middle !! you have to fully remove you foot fromt he break to get it to restart, only, now the a) frontal parking sensor has turned off, and b) by fully removing your foot from the break, and as the car auto restarts, it can jump forward a bit... correct - bumping you right intot he car in front of you that you were carefully inching close to. Goog God. How did they mess this up ? WOuld it be too much to ask that they provide a way to optionally turn and keep it off - for the sake of saftey ? (not to mention the extreme annoyace it brings). THis in it self is reason enough to me not to buy a jaguar until this fix this...
