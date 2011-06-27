Used 2017 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews

The Car to get -- If Driving Matters Most. My 1st Jag , 04/12/2017 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Just finished an Audi A6 lease, and was planning to do the easy thing and get into another Audi. Then....I drove the Jaguar XF. I first drove a base XF in premium trim, then I drove XF S AWD. And wow, does the XF S AWD drive! The steering feel, handling, and responsiveness far exceed the Audi and the BMW 5 series. If you care about the joy of driving, you owe it to yourself to check out the XF. It just feels lighter and more responsive. The XF's interior is simple, elegant, uncluttered, reminicent of a comfortable driver's cockpit, which is what I prefer. It has all the safety nannies like lane departure, blind spot warning, LED headlights, and parking aides. If you're looking for a more sophisticated and shiny interior, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes is a better place to look. Finally, the price. The XF S AWD doesn't come cheap, especially the fully loaded models. I decided to to pick the right color combination with custom wheel appearance package, and forgo many of the optional packages. By doing this, the MSRP on my XF S AWD was $7-8K lower than the fully loaded ones. Some dealers (but not all) are willing negotiate, especially at month's end. Most dealers are discounting the them 3-4K, but if you're patient and timing is right, you can potentially double those savings. One more thing, it comes with a 5 year, 60K mile warranty, with prepaid maintenance, something Audi and Mercedes doesn't do and BMW does for 1 year and 10K less. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love and Hate Type of Car Dillon Patel , 02/27/2019 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I leased this car in October 2017 because the lease deal was $399 zero down for a $$63,000 car. Has a lot of safety features and the best part is the supercharged engine which is the best part about the car. However after a month of ownership the rear view camera was dangling as well as the rear heated seat component. They were both replaced but the same issue occurred a week later. The speakers were blown which were recently replaced and now the sunroof doesn't close. Since there aren't many jaguar dealerships in N.J. it is hard to get an appointment with a loaner car.

WowWonderful Kahuna , 09/18/2018 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Warranty for a used vehicle takes away the fear of past poor reliability ratings. The Luxury & Technology package sold us on the R-sport. Upon purchase in TX drove it home to CA & thoroughly enjoyed the smooth ride & handling characteristics. The upgraded sound system is fabulous. Performance Interior Comfort

World Class in So Many Ways, BUT Chris , 03/03/2018 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I love this car! The dealership (Aristocrat Motors, in the Kansas City area) was a world class experience. Fantastic driving experience, comfort, and economy of fuel. Far more powerful car than my previous car (2011 Buick LaCrosse), and without changing my driving habits one bit, my gas mileage has increased from around 17 mpg to 21 mpg. It is, for the most part, everything I'd hoped for in a car of Jaguar's class. The only two things about it that drive me nuts are: 1) the infotainment system and screen are not befitting a car of this caliber. Not at all intuitive, and clunky to operate while driving. I can't do something as simple as change the radio station easily. I have Sirius XM radio, and can't just turn a knob to change the channel. I have to look at something. That's ridiculous, and borderline dangerous. 2) how does a car of Jaguar's caliber in 2017 not come with standard hands free telephony? On me to have failed to ask the question, but I assumed that since my 2011 Buick LaCrosse had it, that this car would certainly have it. All this notwithstanding, I don't regret the purchase at all. Love the car, and of course get lots of positive comments from people who see it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value