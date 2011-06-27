  1. Home
Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)539.4/730.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Torque318 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Cold Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,450
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,450
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,450
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,450
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
InControl Touch Navigation Systemyes
3G Wifi Hotspotyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Powertrain "35t" Debadgeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Metallic
  • Celestial Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Quartzite Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Tempest Grey Metallic
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Black Berry Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Gallium Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leatherette
  • Latte, leatherette
  • Jet, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,450
245/45R18 100H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,450
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
