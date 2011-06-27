  1. Home
2017 Jaguar XF Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,733$22,951$26,314
Clean$19,062$22,174$25,423
Average$17,721$20,620$23,640
Rough$16,379$19,066$21,857
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,823$24,917$28,150
Clean$21,081$24,073$27,197
Average$19,597$22,386$25,289
Rough$18,113$20,699$23,382
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,444$26,780$30,266
Clean$22,647$25,873$29,241
Average$21,053$24,060$27,190
Rough$19,459$22,247$25,139
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,663$27,705$30,887
Clean$23,824$26,767$29,841
Average$22,147$24,891$27,748
Rough$20,471$23,015$25,655
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,927$26,135$29,488
Clean$22,147$25,250$28,489
Average$20,588$23,481$26,491
Rough$19,030$21,711$24,493
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,753$23,855$27,097
Clean$20,048$23,047$26,179
Average$18,637$21,432$24,343
Rough$17,226$19,817$22,507
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,553$24,921$28,440
Clean$20,820$24,077$27,477
Average$19,355$22,390$25,550
Rough$17,890$20,702$23,623
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,121$23,195$26,409
Clean$19,437$22,410$25,515
Average$18,069$20,840$23,725
Rough$16,701$19,269$21,936
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,495$25,642$28,931
Clean$21,730$24,774$27,951
Average$20,200$23,038$25,991
Rough$18,671$21,301$24,031
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,392$22,298$25,335
Clean$18,733$21,544$24,477
Average$17,414$20,034$22,760
Rough$16,096$18,524$21,044
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,321$22,473$25,766
Clean$18,664$21,712$24,893
Average$17,351$20,190$23,147
Rough$16,037$18,669$21,401
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,396$26,613$29,977
Clean$22,601$25,712$28,961
Average$21,010$23,910$26,930
Rough$19,419$22,108$24,899
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,190$24,231$27,411
Clean$20,469$23,411$26,483
Average$19,029$21,770$24,625
Rough$17,588$20,130$22,768
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,741$22,678$25,747
Clean$19,070$21,910$24,874
Average$17,728$20,374$23,130
Rough$16,386$18,839$21,386
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,921$28,043$31,308
Clean$24,074$27,094$30,248
Average$22,380$25,195$28,126
Rough$20,685$23,296$26,005
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,593$28,829$32,214
Clean$24,723$27,853$31,122
Average$22,983$25,901$28,940
Rough$21,243$23,949$26,757
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,577$21,409$24,371
Clean$17,945$20,685$23,545
Average$16,682$19,235$21,894
Rough$15,419$17,785$20,243
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,627$23,599$26,706
Clean$19,926$22,800$25,801
Average$18,523$21,202$23,991
Rough$17,121$19,605$22,182
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jaguar XF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,685 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jaguar XF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jaguar XF and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Jaguar XF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.