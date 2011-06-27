Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,733
|$22,951
|$26,314
|Clean
|$19,062
|$22,174
|$25,423
|Average
|$17,721
|$20,620
|$23,640
|Rough
|$16,379
|$19,066
|$21,857
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,823
|$24,917
|$28,150
|Clean
|$21,081
|$24,073
|$27,197
|Average
|$19,597
|$22,386
|$25,289
|Rough
|$18,113
|$20,699
|$23,382
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,444
|$26,780
|$30,266
|Clean
|$22,647
|$25,873
|$29,241
|Average
|$21,053
|$24,060
|$27,190
|Rough
|$19,459
|$22,247
|$25,139
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,663
|$27,705
|$30,887
|Clean
|$23,824
|$26,767
|$29,841
|Average
|$22,147
|$24,891
|$27,748
|Rough
|$20,471
|$23,015
|$25,655
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,927
|$26,135
|$29,488
|Clean
|$22,147
|$25,250
|$28,489
|Average
|$20,588
|$23,481
|$26,491
|Rough
|$19,030
|$21,711
|$24,493
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,753
|$23,855
|$27,097
|Clean
|$20,048
|$23,047
|$26,179
|Average
|$18,637
|$21,432
|$24,343
|Rough
|$17,226
|$19,817
|$22,507
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,553
|$24,921
|$28,440
|Clean
|$20,820
|$24,077
|$27,477
|Average
|$19,355
|$22,390
|$25,550
|Rough
|$17,890
|$20,702
|$23,623
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,121
|$23,195
|$26,409
|Clean
|$19,437
|$22,410
|$25,515
|Average
|$18,069
|$20,840
|$23,725
|Rough
|$16,701
|$19,269
|$21,936
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,495
|$25,642
|$28,931
|Clean
|$21,730
|$24,774
|$27,951
|Average
|$20,200
|$23,038
|$25,991
|Rough
|$18,671
|$21,301
|$24,031
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,392
|$22,298
|$25,335
|Clean
|$18,733
|$21,544
|$24,477
|Average
|$17,414
|$20,034
|$22,760
|Rough
|$16,096
|$18,524
|$21,044
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,321
|$22,473
|$25,766
|Clean
|$18,664
|$21,712
|$24,893
|Average
|$17,351
|$20,190
|$23,147
|Rough
|$16,037
|$18,669
|$21,401
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,396
|$26,613
|$29,977
|Clean
|$22,601
|$25,712
|$28,961
|Average
|$21,010
|$23,910
|$26,930
|Rough
|$19,419
|$22,108
|$24,899
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,190
|$24,231
|$27,411
|Clean
|$20,469
|$23,411
|$26,483
|Average
|$19,029
|$21,770
|$24,625
|Rough
|$17,588
|$20,130
|$22,768
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,741
|$22,678
|$25,747
|Clean
|$19,070
|$21,910
|$24,874
|Average
|$17,728
|$20,374
|$23,130
|Rough
|$16,386
|$18,839
|$21,386
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,921
|$28,043
|$31,308
|Clean
|$24,074
|$27,094
|$30,248
|Average
|$22,380
|$25,195
|$28,126
|Rough
|$20,685
|$23,296
|$26,005
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,593
|$28,829
|$32,214
|Clean
|$24,723
|$27,853
|$31,122
|Average
|$22,983
|$25,901
|$28,940
|Rough
|$21,243
|$23,949
|$26,757
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,577
|$21,409
|$24,371
|Clean
|$17,945
|$20,685
|$23,545
|Average
|$16,682
|$19,235
|$21,894
|Rough
|$15,419
|$17,785
|$20,243
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,627
|$23,599
|$26,706
|Clean
|$19,926
|$22,800
|$25,801
|Average
|$18,523
|$21,202
|$23,991
|Rough
|$17,121
|$19,605
|$22,182