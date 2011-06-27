Used 2013 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews

2013 XF 3.0 AWD tc1123 , 04/19/2013 184811 of 184881 people found this review helpful I have to say that this car so far has exceedeeding my expectations. I am coming out of a 2011 BMW 535I and the Jag handles much better. I have the 3.0 AWD and I have to say much impressed with the power and handling. This car is a lot more sporty handling than the BMW (even though I had the uhp package) In my opinion, this is an absolutely beautiful machine ,it's tight,taught and perfectly balanced - get the premium package at least - you will not be dissapointed- but, this car does ride tauter than a Lexus,the 535, A6,etc. So, if you are looking for a cushy ride - not. That's not to say that the ride is tough, it's just a little firmer than the prementioned cars - excelent imo Report Abuse

Good Car but it has some bugs anonymous70 , 05/18/2014 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Overall I generally like my 2013 XF AWD. It drives well and handles the snow with ease. However, I have had some issues with the electronics. The overhead lamps sometimes just turn on by themselves and when I put the car in park and remove my seat-belt it will sometimes just turn itself off completely. The dealership has been unable to resolve the issues.

A Jaguar for all seasons george_s48 , 03/12/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in July and now have 9,000 miles on it. It is fast, handles very well and, with all wheel drive, suits my driving requirements. I spend time in Los Angeles, but live 100 miles away in the local mountains. The all-wheel drive works flawlessly. (My last car was a Subaru WRX and the Jag is faster and works just as well in snow). I've always driven manual transmission cars, but the 8-speed auto has won me over. The car is roomy, the interior is elegant and the dash and console design are simple and straight forward without the multiple buttons, dials and lights in German or Japanese luxury sedans. The use of leather and wood trim rather than plastic is a pleasant change.

In a Sea of E, 5 and A6s: Pace with Grace laurasdada , 05/02/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my Silver AWD '13 XF New Year's Eve 2013. I believe I got a fairly spectacular deal, although I had to trade in my spectacular '09 XK to do so... Only 3600 miles so far, but I am impressed with the XF (as I expected). Great ride/handling combo, other than some wind noice around exterior mirror, quiet. For a large, heavy AWD, acceptable mpg, overall I'm getting ~20mpg. Drives smaller. While it may not be as modern as other infotainment systems, the XF is fairly simple and logical in operation. Very "cool" interior with the use of wood, aluminum and the phosphoresent blue lighting. My biggest complaint is driver seat comfort, had I gotten the Portfolio pkg, probably no complaint