Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,973
|$16,924
|$19,491
|Clean
|$11,871
|$15,488
|$17,828
|Average
|$9,666
|$12,616
|$14,503
|Rough
|$7,462
|$9,745
|$11,178
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XF Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,671
|$9,380
|$11,135
|Clean
|$6,104
|$8,584
|$10,185
|Average
|$4,970
|$6,992
|$8,285
|Rough
|$3,837
|$5,401
|$6,386
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,202
|$8,479
|$9,958
|Clean
|$5,675
|$7,760
|$9,108
|Average
|$4,621
|$6,321
|$7,409
|Rough
|$3,567
|$4,882
|$5,711
Estimated values
2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,622
|$13,857
|$15,960
|Clean
|$9,720
|$12,681
|$14,598
|Average
|$7,915
|$10,330
|$11,876
|Rough
|$6,110
|$7,979
|$9,153