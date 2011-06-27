Used 2010 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews

Head Turner AndrewSC , 10/28/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I took the car for a spur of the moment road trip 2 days after purchase.I love the way this car hugs the road and makes you feel really involved in sport and dynamic mode. I love the fact that you don't see many on the road. At first glance it looks like a Aston Martin from the rear. I did my homework and compared many other models from BMW, MB,Audi, and Infiniti. nothing compares to the driving experience and looks of this car. Jaguar has really outdone themselves on this one. Away with the old days of Jag and in with the new. I have been treated very well by the dealership and would recommend anyone drive this car before considering another manufacturer. I have fallen in love. Report Abuse

Former Jag Lover Birmingham Man , 08/14/2010 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I test drove a 2010 XF about a year ago and it felt solid and drove well. I was impressed. I decided to take out a 4 year lease. Little did I know the problems that await less than a week later. From the check engine light to squeaks and rattles, this car has been a nightmare to own. In the first 2 months it spent 40 days in the shop. It is not "screwed and glued" together well at all. Now after almost a year I can truly say it is the worst car I've ever owned. Jaguar USA was no help. I felt completely helpless after talking to them. The car just sits in the garage, rarely driven because I'm not sure what will break next, additionally, squeaks and rattles still run rampant. Report Abuse

WOW, English Engineering Refined! crbuckman , 03/22/2014 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Love this car! Not a fuel efficient car, as I have the premium 2010 5.0 V-8 model. But wow, the power and refinement is top-notch performance and far beyond my 2006 Audi A6 ever delivered. I seldom write feedback, but have to say the Jag is still one of the best looking and uniquely undiscovered cars on the road. If you don't follow the herd, check this offering out. Even now, I am so happy to walk out to my car and "drive". By now, my Audi started to feel "routine". Audi's are great, Jags are unique! Report Abuse

Amazing!!!!!! J Galt , 06/06/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a couple of days, but, thus far, this is just an amazing vehicle. I am coming from a new generation Porsche 911, and I was very concerned about being let down by the performance of the XFR. Well, it is just the opposite. I am enamored with the XFR. This car is fast, handles great, and has so many different personalities depending upon the driving mode, that it simply blows the 911 away. This car will likely be compared with the M5 and the E63 (plus maybe some offerings from Audi). However, this car is in a league of its own. The others may perform better in certain areas, but they just do not come close to being the overall performer that is the XFR. Report Abuse