Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2017 INFINITI QX50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful standard V6 engine
  • Rresponsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility
  • Limited cargo space
  • That standard V6 engine is pretty thirsty
  • All-or-nothing option packages mean you'll probably pay for things you don't want
  • Dated interior controls
List Price Range
$20,506 - $28,046
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Originally known as the EX35, the Infiniti QX50 was ahead of its time when it debuted in 2008. Here was a vehicle that offered the raised ride height and all-wheel drive of an SUV but with smaller, more manageable proportions and a lower price tag than more traditional SUVs. These days, most luxury automakers have followed Infiniti's lead and joined the small luxury crossover bandwagon. The issue you might find, though, is that the 2017 Infiniti QX50 is still a lot like that 2008 EX35.

On the upside, the QX50 boasts a sharp driving experience more like a sport sedan than a small utility vehicle. That includes a standard V6 engine that pumps out massively more power than anything in its price range. Though that V6 might be powerful, it's also far thirstier than the turbocharged four-cylinder engines in rival crossovers. The QX50 also suffers from a small cargo area, a ride height that isn't really all that elevated and Infiniti's older infotainment interface. The way Infiniti structures the QX50's all-or-nothing options packages is another possible turnoff, at least for new-vehicle shoppers.

In our opinion, it's probably best to focus on the 2017 QX50's rivals, including the well-rounded BMW X1, the value-rich and spacious Acura RDX, and the well-made, distinctive Lexus NX 200t. They deliver a better mix of size, price and performance than this aging, onetime-trendsetting Infiniti.

The Infiniti QX50 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The optional Technology package, which requires you to specify all other options packages, includes a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, lane departure warning and intervention, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the QX50 the best possible rating of Good in its side-impact and moderate-overlap front-impact crash tests.

2017 INFINITI QX50 models

The 2017 Infiniti QX50 is a compact luxury SUV that seats five people. There is a single trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a sunroof, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way-adjustable driver, four-way passenger), leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port.

There are multiple option packages, but as you read the descriptions, keep in mind that they have to be ordered along with those that were previously described. There's no picking and choosing.

The Premium package adds driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an air purifier, roof rails, an auto-dimming interior mirror and an 11-speaker Bose sound system. The Premium Plus package can be added to that, and it includes Bluetooth streaming audio, a navigation system, voice controls, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera system. To those packages, the Deluxe Touring package can be added. It includes 19-inch wheels (available separately), adaptive xenon headlights, an eight-way power passenger seat, two-way power driver-seat lumbar adjustment, and a power-folding backseat. And finally, to all of that, you can add the Technology package. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning and automatic braking, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

There is only one engine option in the 2017 Infiniti QX50: a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is an option.

All of that power means the QX50 is quick to accelerate, but it does come with a fuel economy penalty. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) regardless of whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive. For comparison, the BMW X1 is substantially more fuel-efficient at 26 mpg combined, while Infiniti's new QX30 is good for 27 mpg combined.

Driving

The 2017 Infiniti QX50 drives more like a sport sedan than a sport-utility. It's taut and composed when you're driving around turns, and you'll like the precise and responsive steering. The QX50 definitely feels sportier than the typical small SUV. Backing that up further is the non-turbocharged 325-hp V6 that quite simply blows away competitors' turbocharged four-cylinder engines that typically offer about 100 fewer horses. Then again, that engine is getting on in age, and it exhibits a rather rough character with excessive vibrations. The QX50 also isn't that high off the ground. Not only is there less clearance, but you won't get the same commanding view of the road offered by most rivals.

Interior

The Infiniti QX50's cabin has an upscale feel throughout. Materials quality is generally good, with standard leather upholstery accented by available maple trim. The overall design has begun to look rather dated compared to more modern crossovers, however. That impression is backed up by the relatively small 7-inch central display screen and the lack of certain features such as multiple USB ports. Plus, Bluetooth audio isn't standard, and you have to pony up for a pair of pricey packages to get it.

The QX50's front seats are adequately comfortable on long trips, though the steering wheel could telescope out another inch or two for long-legged drivers. The rear compartment's 4.3 inches of additional legroom introduced last year don't exactly turn it into a limousine, but the result is appreciably more spacious seating that can accommodate even taller adults without issue. The rear seat cushion is notable for its generous height, enhancing under-thigh support and giving rear passengers a nice view of the scenery.

Cargo volume remains a major issue, however, even as that extra wheelbase swelled maximum space to 50.1 cubic feet. That's still pretty limited, trailing every compact luxury SUV (BMW X3, Audi Q5, etc.), and barely topping smaller models such as the Audi Q3. With the backseat raised, this problem gets even worse, with a paltry 18.6 cubic feet of space that's barely better than a sedan's trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI QX50.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it, BUT...won't buy it again
Kim N,07/31/2017
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This SUV offers a great smooth ride and accelerates better than any car I've owned, including other luxury cars. I had hoped to own it for many years but I am highly disappointed in some things that are important to me that will prevent me from keeping the car. The fuel economy does not exist, the SUV is a gas guzzler and in a time of fuel efficiency, it's really poor. The navigation system is the absolute worse. You can't see the current traffic status unless you set/enter a destination, that's so 90's. Just to simply drive to work/home you cannot observe current traffic, so I'm stuck using Google Maps or Waze on my phone after spending nearly $2k for navigation. You can't get Bluetooth without the navigation pkg., and you must have a Sirius XM package for the system to work, again this is archaic. Only 1 USB port, and all information is in a list which is incredibly unsafe & a huge distraction so you can't use it while driving. The directional compass is a tiny arrow, you never know what direction is N,W, S or E without searching while driving for the arrow. There is no power button for the trunk, there are no cup/bottle holders in the doors and the duel cup holders in the center console are too small for more than one cup at a time and it blocks the gear shift!
Two Years, 52k miles and just getting started
Dave,06/19/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Sleeper sport sedan in a compact SUV body. Better than expected mileage on highway, expected mileage around town. I drive alot and the seats are awesome! Seat heater gets so hot, you can’t keep it on high! Handles great, excellent feel for road, all controls and seats still feel like new inside. Still in original set of tires, upkeep is nothing(oil change at dealer is $42, Used to pay $85 almost 13 yrs ago for my Audi!) Not a single repair yet or recall. Fit teenagers and adults in back seat no problem. Cargo storage small but it has been fine for all my needs. Only downsides (cupholders small and the technology phone voice dial is antiquated). That being said the blue tooth connects great and the mic is super clear. Never any complaints from people on quality of hearing me on calls. Car was manufactured in Japan, have no reason to believe this car won’t make it to 200k miles with very little trouble!
My Infiniti
john,05/10/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Our family needed a SUV, I searched from internet got a lot of quotes but none of them really reached my attention. Then I saw the QX50, I looked at the car reviews and they said they were pretty good. So I went to the Infiniti dealer and test drove it. It was amazing, It was fast, smooth and drives excellent! The dealer gave me a excellent cheap price that was below my budget so I bought it. My wife and kids love it and so do I. I put 7k miles and it's been a year and so far so good with no problems. I would recommend this for families that are looking for a cheap luxe crossover.
More SSUH Than SUV
In-fan-iti,11/30/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I consider this a good point as it gives me lots of flexibility, and i don't need a large vehicle with massive cargo. It is still an unusual vehicle, and knowing the gas consumption, you are silly to buy it if that is a primary concern. I know in the past I have gotten better than rated mileage on this particular engine/setup (3.7L, 7 speed auto) as it has been very responsive with a feather touch on the gas, and I have a lead foot. I call it more a Sport Sedan Utility Hatchback, than a full fledged SUV. Remember hatchbacks? They had a higher cargo area you could expand if you needed to haul things around that were odd sizes, like a bicycle. the cargo area is a really good size by my standards, but smaller than some I have seen, but you could still carry quite a bit. As far as the packages, which were mentioned in the Edmunds review, they come pretty well loaded for a $35,000 SUV (the base, RWD model). I added the premium and premium plus packages for the upgraded radio, navigation, and several other features. The premium Pkg is $500, the Premium Plus is $1,000, but requires the Premium Package. I also got, just because it was closest to what I wanted, the 19" wheel package for $800. Pretty cheap as far as packages go. The babysitting tools and other things I had no interest in are in the Technology Package, which has an awful lot of stuff in it for $2,000, including all the babysitting tools. That covers ALL the packages offered. The only other things are little accessories (most you won't need), and of course I wanted AWD. As far as the engine, I would gladly take the V-6 over many of the turbocharged competitors, and it happens to be a very reliable V-6 at that. I will be extremely sad to see it go from most infiniti vehicles in place of turbocharging, and the totally new engine for 2019 for this car. I sat in the back seat to try it out, and pushed the front seat farther back than I usually use it (I am 5'9") and found the rear seat not a bad place to be for two adults (I would not ever put an adult in the middle because of the hump in the floor for the drivetrain), but the back seat has it own heat vents (under the seat) and a/c vents that can be turned off and adjusted (back of the center console). I actually found the navigation really easy to use and input addresses, as well as to control other settings for the car. And I LOVE that the Radio and climate controls are separate (though you can also use the unit for the radio or the steering wheel. As far as bluetooth, yes, it does work for voice and for audio media, you just need to make sure it is set for both, otherwise it will only search for voice bluetooth systems. As far as driving, as I said before, there is tons of power, a sport driving mode, and manual shift on the stick, not on the wheel. Personally, considering how little I shift an automatic manually, they are more a hindrance than help on the wheel. I don't think it matters for everyday driving, but I have AWD. I have taken corners faster than I probably should have given it is a slightly higher center of gravity, and it drives very well on curvy roads as well as the highway. Since it is not the fastest selling of Infiniti's vehicles, you can often get a great deal on them, and unless you need more room than a compact vehicle will provide (again, remember it is compact) will provide or fuel economy is a huge priority for you, I say definitely test it and buy it if it suits your needs. Infiniti dealers are giving darned good discounts. I would say, depending on level of equipment (they max out around $45,000 MSRP), you can save $5,000 to $8,000 off sticker without much haggling. I saved $7,000, plus got an infiniti Loyalty Rebate good for another (I think) $1,000, and i really did not haggle.... I picked a car, and the saleswoman went and came back with the best price, then added the rebate, and I said great. So keep that in mind when comparing "sticker prices"... they will come down on them quite a bit especially now while they still have 2017 on lot and know 2018 is last year before major changes.
See all 12 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI QX50
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 INFINITI QX50

Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

