Vehicle overview

It's hard to put a label on the 2009 Infiniti EX35, a luxury vehicle that exists smack-dab on the border between cars and SUVs. Considering the EX35's lower ride height, tapered roof line and smallish cargo capacity, some call it a sport wagon. Others call it a compact crossover SUV in light of its (available) all-wheel drive and general shape. And don't bother going to Infiniti looking for a definitive answer -- its marketing department cooked up the heretofore unknown "Dynamic Personal Luxury Vehicle" when categorizing the EX35. But whatever you call it, you can be sure that the EX35 will deliver a sporty driving experience and a luxuriously lined interior for a reasonable price.

Like most wagons and luxury crossovers, the EX35 is based on a car platform. In this case, it's the G37 sport sedan with a 2-inch wheelbase stretch and 1-inch ride height rise to go along with its hatchback body and different styling (although there's a definite family resemblance). The engine is similar to the smaller 3.5-liter V6 that used to be in the G, but with 297 horsepower sent to either the rear or all four wheels, the EX is certainly not wanting for power. However, the EX retains the G35's old five-speed automatic transmission, whereas the latest G37 has an improved seven-speed auto.

In terms of suspension, the 2009 Infiniti EX35 borrows its front double-wishbone setup from the G37, while its rear multilink design is derived from the larger, previous-generation FX SUV. This Frankenstein combination creates what is perhaps the best compromise between ride comfort and handling capability of any vehicle in the Infiniti lineup. Its ride quality is noticeably more compliant than the G and current FX, yet it will keep up with most sport sedans on a back road without feeling big and heavy like most SUV competitors.

The good feelings continue into the cabin, where the EX sports an attractive, dual-cowl dash design fashioned in high-quality materials and two-tone color schemes. Plus, for 2009, Infiniti has made the old Luxe Elite Package's higher-quality leather upholstery standard across the board. This gives the EX arguably the nicest cabin in Infiniti's garage, including the G37 and the more expensive FX, while still featuring the same solid ergonomics and lengthy high-tech features list found throughout the range. Interior space isn't as impressive, however, with significantly less passenger and cargo room than the compact luxury SUVs it'll be compared to.

Therefore, the 2009 Infiniti EX35 is a questionable decision for shoppers who require genuine utility. Competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60 are all better for hauling people and stuff (though none are particularly huge). Luxury wagon competitors like the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 328i are closer in regards to size. Yet none of the above vehicles offers the same combination of thrilling performance and driving enjoyment, and those SUVs are all more expensive when similarly equipped. So as long as you don't need that extra bit of room, the EX35 should be on your short list.