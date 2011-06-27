Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,516
|$21,772
|$24,166
|Clean
|$19,003
|$21,195
|$23,506
|Average
|$17,977
|$20,039
|$22,186
|Rough
|$16,951
|$18,883
|$20,866
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,645
|$20,838
|$23,163
|Clean
|$18,155
|$20,285
|$22,530
|Average
|$17,175
|$19,178
|$21,265
|Rough
|$16,195
|$18,072
|$20,000