What is the QX50?

The QX50 is Infiniti's entry-level SUV, and it competes with other premium brand offerings like the Acura RDX, Volvo XC60 and more than half a dozen others. We like its quiet and spacious cabin but have taken issue with its power delivery and sloppy continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Infiniti is adding a handful of upgrades to the QX50 for 2022, but the changes don't necessarily address our gripes.

For 2022, it adds wireless Apple CarPlay across the range. The other headline addition for the 2022 QX50 is Infiniti's ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids across all trim levels. Previously available on Luxe models and above, the system adds adaptive cruise control and a lane-centering feature. The rear doors also get keyless entry functionality and LED lights on the rear door handles. Infiniti also adds a pair of rear USB-C ports, ensuring that backseat passengers won't run out of juice while on the go.

Pricing for the 2022 Infiniti QX50 has risen slightly, with the base front-wheel-drive Pure model starting at an MSRP of $40,025 (including destination charges). That's about $1,000 more than a comparable 2021 model, but we think the ProPilot Assist suite is well worth the cost. One of the QX50's greatest strengths is its ultra-competitive pricing, so we recommend not running up the tab too much. Our favorite trim is the midtier QX50 Luxe. It retails for $43,375 and includes a lot of great features for a reasonable bump to the bottom line.