Vehicle overview

The 2012 Infiniti EX is built on the same platform as Infiniti's sporty G Sedan, and this means the EX is a cut above most other compact luxury crossovers when it comes to the way it drives. With its 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, the EX also delivers plenty of muscle. Really, if you're a fan of the G sedan but wished it was a little more practical, the EX should be the perfect compromise.

The EX's appeal continues inside as it surrounds its occupants with impressive luxury trimmings, including soft leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. An array of cutting-edge technology is also available, including the Around-View Monitor that stitches together images from four video cameras to give the driver a handy 360-degree top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

At the same time, the EX isn't as spacious within its cabin compared to the competition, and it pays the price in terms of practicality. The backseat is cramped and the cargo area provides slightly less cargo space than the Audi A4 Avant. However, the fact remains that the EX is more practical than its G Sedan sibling and other entry-level luxury sedans. Think of it as a wagon without the wagon stigma.

Of course, if you do need more passenger and cargo room, the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 are compact luxury crossovers that should get the job done. The BMW X3 is another athletic choice. If you're looking for more "sport" than "utility," however, the 2012 Infiniti EX should suit you well.