Consumer Rating
(4)
2012 INFINITI EX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Zesty handling and acceleration
  • compliant ride
  • classy cabin
  • sleek styling
  • versatile hatchback body style.
  • Limited cargo capacity for a crossover
  • cramped rear legroom.
List Price
$11,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Infiniti EX is one of the best vehicles to drive in the growing segment of compact luxury crossovers, and the price is right, too. Just don't expect it to haul people and stuff like its roomier rivals.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Infiniti EX is built on the same platform as Infiniti's sporty G Sedan, and this means the EX is a cut above most other compact luxury crossovers when it comes to the way it drives. With its 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, the EX also delivers plenty of muscle. Really, if you're a fan of the G sedan but wished it was a little more practical, the EX should be the perfect compromise.

The EX's appeal continues inside as it surrounds its occupants with impressive luxury trimmings, including soft leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. An array of cutting-edge technology is also available, including the Around-View Monitor that stitches together images from four video cameras to give the driver a handy 360-degree top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

At the same time, the EX isn't as spacious within its cabin compared to the competition, and it pays the price in terms of practicality. The backseat is cramped and the cargo area provides slightly less cargo space than the Audi A4 Avant. However, the fact remains that the EX is more practical than its G Sedan sibling and other entry-level luxury sedans. Think of it as a wagon without the wagon stigma.

Of course, if you do need more passenger and cargo room, the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 are compact luxury crossovers that should get the job done. The BMW X3 is another athletic choice. If you're looking for more "sport" than "utility," however, the 2012 Infiniti EX should suit you well.

2012 INFINITI EX models

The 2012 Infiniti EX is a five-passenger luxury crossover SUV available in two trim levels: base and Journey.

Standard equipment on base models includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger, heated on all-wheel-drive models), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio/video jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Spring for the top-of-the-line Journey trim and you also get a sunroof, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver lumbar, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an in-dash six-CD changer.

Journey models have a number of options available, including a Premium package that bundles a multi-camera parking system, front and rear parking sensors, an air purifier, Bluetooth audio streaming, a navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, an 11-speaker Bose audio system with single-CD player and 9GB of digital music storage.

To the Premium package you can add the Deluxe Touring package, which includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, driver's memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-folding backseat and upgraded interior trim. To that package you can add the Technology package, which offers lane-departure warning and prevention systems, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and a blind-spot warning system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Infiniti EX gets no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Infiniti EX is offered with a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. A 3.5-liter V6 that produces 297 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque and a seven-speed automatic with manual shift control round out the powertrain details. Based on testing of an EX with its previous transmission, we expect the EX to go from zero to 60 mph in a little more than 6 seconds, which is very quick for a compact luxury crossover.

Fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive models.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Infiniti EX include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The optional Technology package adds Forward Collision Warning (which uses the adaptive cruise control radar system to alert the driver of an impending collision), Intelligent Brake Assist (which automatically engages the brakes when the driver ignores FCW) and the lane-departure warning system (which alerts the driver when the car starts to veer into another lane). In performance brake testing, the EX stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a very good result for this class.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the EX earned a top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

If your tastes run more toward sport sedans than SUVs, you're bound to like driving the 2012 Infiniti EX. Even with its tall profile, the sporty suspension calibration delivers above-average handling, while responsive steering and strong brakes complete the package. Better still, the ride quality is quite good even with the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. The V6 under the hood delivers impressive acceleration to create a total package that's nearly as much fun to drive as its G Sedan sibling.

Interior

If there was one word to describe the 2012 Infiniti EX's passenger cabin it would have to be "posh." Both the entry-level model and the top Journey trim level feature top-quality materials, including supple leather and genuine aluminum or maple wood accents. The styling is attractive and the controls are intuitive to use.

Front seats offer good comfort and support and the elevated driving position is excellent, especially with the fine-tuning capability offered by the Journey model's power tilt-and-telescoping adjustable steering column. The backseat leaves much to be desired, however, especially in the legroom department. Don't expect anything better than what most sport sedans provide.

The cargo area is also on the small side, with just 18.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Even with the rear seatbacks folded down, the EX's 47.4-cubic-foot cargo capacity is still significantly smaller than its competitors. It actually holds less than the Audi A4 Avant wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 INFINITI EX.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

EX35
spotonthelake,12/21/2014
Bought the 2012 EX35 used. I wanted something fun to drive and my wife wanted something with some utility. I drove all the SUV's and crossovers. All of the others had more utility and less fun. I use the fun every day. I have a pick up truck for utility. Another reviewer mentioned tiny wheels and rattles. The stock 18" rims fill up the wheel wells and this is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned.
If they only updated a few things
Jack Bane,10/27/2017
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
This has surprisingly been a fun car to drive. My biggest disappointment is that I do mostly city driving and the gas mileage is very disappointing. It dramatically improves if you’re doing hwy driving. The legroom in the back is laughable. Thankfully I rarely had riders. My only other complaint is the microphone and sound quality for cellular calls was spotty. Lastly, Inifiti has only made one minor update to the car in nearly a decade. What’s the deal with that?
HI CLASS NISSAN SMALL SUV with infiniti badge
mitchellrowe,01/28/2013
SAME AS THE NISSAN MODEL FOR 10 K MORE $ BOTH THE NISSAN MODEL & INFINITI MODEL HAVE MINI WHEELS/TIRES . NOISY ON THE ROAD . BUMPY . RATTLES GALORE . if you are near deaf in either or both ears , you might like the ride ( if you are a roller coaster fan ) . don't expect to get the factory incentive money, unless you're a card carrying cop.
Great SUV without a doubt
Susan Bennett,07/03/2016
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Went from a 1998 G37 coupe to this Infiniti ex35 and I feel like I just got a bigger room you're more comfortable seating G37. It's got slightly less horsepower but it's a great vehicle I'm really enjoying it!
See all 4 reviews of the 2012 INFINITI EX
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
297 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 INFINITI EX

Used 2012 INFINITI EX Overview

The Used 2012 INFINITI EX is offered in the following submodels: EX SUV. Available styles include EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 INFINITI EX?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 INFINITI EX trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 104125 and104125 miles.

Which used 2012 INFINITI EXES are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2012 INFINITI EXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI EX for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,318.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI EX for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,790.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 INFINITI EX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

