Vehicle overview

For quite some time now the station wagon has been out of favor. But that doesn't mean that Americans aren't interested in convenience or practicality. That's pretty much how the crossover SUV revolution came to be, and the 2010 Infiniti EX35 is one of the more recent additions to this growing crowd. Truth be told, the EX35 is more akin to compact wagons like the BMW 328i than crossovers like the Volvo XC60 in terms of functionality. It's not a big car. But what it does offer is most of the G37's sport sedan goodness, along with a more useful cargo bay, and that should be close enough to the magical "wagon by any other name" formula to attract shoppers in this segment.

Like its crossover brethren, the EX35 is based on a car platform, in this case the G37 sport sedan. Its wheelbase is 2 inches longer and its ride height 1 inch higher, but other than that, the EX is largely a G under the skin. There are two interesting exceptions, though. First, the EX's 3.5-liter V6 is a carryover from the old G35, as is the five-speed automatic transmission (the G37 has a 3.7-liter V6 and an improved seven-speed automatic). Second, while the EX35 borrows its front double-wishbone suspension design from the G37, its rear multilink arrangement is derived from the previous-generation FX SUV.

That may sound like an odd mishmash, but the results are impressive. Indeed, we think the EX35 may have the best ride/handling balance of any current Infiniti product, providing ample cornering capability without beating up occupants over bumps. The V6 may be down on power relative to the G37's, and the transmission may be short a couple of gears, but the EX still moves out smartly when you give it the spurs. Overall, this Infiniti's driving dynamics are more akin to a sport sedan's than a crossover's -- think of it as a marginally slower G37 with a more practical trunk.

Inside, the EX sports an attractive, dual-cowl dash design that employs high-quality materials and an available two-tone color scheme. There are also numerous standard and optional high-tech features, including Infiniti's innovative Around-View Monitor camera system and a trick hard-drive-based navigation system. Interior space isn't as impressive, however. The rear seat is a bit cramped, and while the folding rear seatbacks (power-folding with the Premium package) and hatchback body style facilitate cargo-hauling, the EX35 still can't hold a candle to larger, more traditional crossovers in these areas.

So the 2010 Infiniti EX35 isn't the most practical crossover on the block. If that's what you're after, you'll be better off with competitors like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350, or the aforementioned Volvo XC60. But if you like the sound of sport sedan driving dynamics, a pleasant ride, a mildly elevated ride height and a still-useful wagonlike design, the EX35 is worth a close look. Americans may not like station wagons, but they're bound to appreciate this endearingly unusual Infiniti.