  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX50
  4. Used 2014 INFINITI QX50
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2014 INFINITI QX50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • strong V6 engine
  • compliant ride
  • classy interior design
  • easy-to-use electronics interface.
  • Limited cargo capacity for a crossover
  • cramped rear legroom.
Other years
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI QX50 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$12,711 - $15,775
Used QX50 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Infiniti QX50 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers to drive, and the price is right, too. Just don't expect it to haul people and stuff like its roomier rivals.

Vehicle overview

Luxury automakers often try to inject sporting qualities into their otherwise utilitarian crossover SUVs, but with varying degrees of success. With the 2014 Infiniti QX50, it's almost the opposite scenario. See, the QX50 is a true athlete, and it's one of the most entertaining vehicles to drive in the compact luxury crossover class. The question, more likely, will be whether it's practical enough for you.

Formerly known as the Infiniti EX, the Infiniti QX50 is still Infiniti's smallest and least expensive crossover SUV. It's based on the old G37 sport sedan (not the new-generation Q50 sedan). Accordingly, it inherits the G's strong 3.7-liter V6 engine, responsive steering and athletic handling. The luxury aspect is nicely covered as well, as the posh interior combines a stylish yet functional design with high-quality materials and plenty of standard and optional features.

Our main concern relates to the "utility" aspect of this SUV, as the QX50's backseat is short enough on legroom that most adults won't want to be stuck there for anything longer than a quick trip. Cargo space is similarly limited compared with its luxury crossover competitors.

With that in mind, we'd suggest shoppers looking for a crossover with a more balanced approach to sport and space examine the 2014 Acura RDX, 2014 Audi Q5, 2014 BMW X3 and Volvo XC60. But if a sporty driving character is the main priority, and practicality just a potential bonus, the 2014 Infiniti QX50 is an excellent choice.

2014 INFINITI QX50 models

The 2014 Infiniti QX50 is a five-passenger luxury crossover SUV that's offered in two trim levels: base and Journey. Both are available in either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the entry-level QX50 includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats (all-wheel-drive models only), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, trip computer, a 7-inch display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Stepping up to the Journey model gets you a sunroof, heated front seats (includes rear-wheel-drive models), wood interior trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The Journey model also offers a number of desirable options, including a Premium package that bundles a 360-degree parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an air purifier, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.

To the Premium package you can add the Deluxe Touring package, which includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, driver seat memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-folding rear seat and upgraded interior trim. The available Technology package includes lane-departure warning and prevention systems, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with auto braking, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Infiniti QX50 (formerly known as the Infiniti EX) gets a new name, but otherwise returns with no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Infiniti QX50 is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 engine that puts out 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard; an all-wheel-drive system is offered as an option. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Infiniti QX50 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard.

The optional Technology package adds forward collision warning and frontal collision mitigation through automatic engagement of the brakes. Also included are blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping systems.

In prior Edmunds brake testing of this model when it was called the EX, we recorded a 60-0 mph stopping distance of 118 feet, a very good result for this class.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the QX50 earned a top score of "Good" in the moderate overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. Its head restraints and seat design also received a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

If you like the idea of piloting a sport sedan but have a need for added cargo-carrying abilities, you'll likely find the 2014 Infiniti QX50 to be an ideal compromise. This small crossover feels nimble and entertaining on a winding stretch of road, and its precise steering and strong brakes only enhance the experience. The 325-hp V6 complements this package by producing quick enough acceleration to satiate all but the most hard-core gearheads.

Pleasingly, the QX50 still offers a very agreeable ride quality even with its 18-inch wheels. Road and engine noise are a bit more noticeable that you might expect on a luxury-brand vehicle, but not so much that it puts a damper on the driving fun.

Interior

Although a fun driving experience is the 2014 QX50's defining trait, Infiniti made sure its cockpit would still be a nice place to spend time when you're stuck in traffic. The Infiniti's interior features an attractive design and top-quality materials. Better yet, this stylish decor is quite functional, as the gauges and controls are both easy to see and intuitive to use. We're especially fond of the electronics interface, as the combination of the touchscreen display, traditional buttons and multifunction control knob makes it very easy to operate.

The QX50's elevated driving position offers excellent visibility. Front seats are comfortable and offer good support in spirited driving. Though the rear seat is set up for three passengers, its narrow width and shortage of legroom makes it best suited to a pair of youngsters. The cargo area is also smallish, with just 18.6 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats. Fold those rear seatbacks down and you end up with 47.4 cubic feet, considerably less cargo capacity than you'll find in competing models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 INFINITI QX50.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I wish I still had my 2014 QX50
LPT,02/16/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I had a 2014 QX50 that I drove 34,000 miles until my son totaled it in a car crash during a snowstorm. The good news is that even though the car was totaled and all airbags were deployed, my son walked away without a scratch. I was surprised that the windshield did not crack. When I drove this car, I would say that I can only think of two drawbacks. It does not have a very tight turning radius. For example I had a Volvo V50 station wagon for many years where you could make a hairpin turn in the smallest of spaces. Second, the designers of this car must have not taken into consideration that some women buy cars like this one. The brake pedal is the only brake pedal in a car that I have driven where my foot could not rest of the floor and have the ball of my foot on the break. The brake pedal is positioned higher than in any other car I've driven...in other words, it was designed for a large foot. It was incredibly reliable and the seats are amazingly comfortable. It is hard to find a car with seats as comfortable as this car. Love this car.
"5 STAR BARGAIN"
oldtimecarguy,10/01/2014
Retired after 35 years in the automobile business. Researched the 2014 Infinity QX50 thoroughly before purchase. Can't drive it enough! All day comfortable! Wonderful power and luxury! Negotiated a great deal! Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder with 325 horsepower.(No turbo or supercharger to worry about). Japanese reliability. My wife and I recently returned from Pennsylvania, put on 1000 miles(24 miles per gallon). Great through the mountains! We put the rear seats forward for more storage and better visibility. Don't hesitate to buy the QX50 or to compare it to anything in it's class. 2014 Infinity QX50 AWD Journey.(Moonlight White) OH YEAH!
The car great...the resale ho hum
John Russell,11/11/2016
Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This is a wonderful car. I purchased it as the first owner AFTER the dealership used it as a loaner. It had 16K on it and was in wonderful condition. Still is. The price was fair BUT... The resale keeps falling as much as each monthly payment. I owned a G37 before the QX50 and it held it!s value. Not so much with this one. Still love it tho!
My favorite vehicle
Jeff,12/11/2019
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
So far, I’ve had this car for 5 1/2 years, and it’s been very good to me. The drawbacks... 1. Tight turning radius 2. Nicks in the leather (it’s so supple, that it wears easily - corners of drivers seat have torn from standard use - issue began after only about 1 year) 3. Interior space - much smaller inside than similar vehicles. The hatch is tiny. 4. Blue tooth technology - updates to apple’s compression algorithms continue to make the music features on the phone obsolete via Bluetooth - have to keep taking car into dealership for updates But... Great handling car. Powerful engine. Mileage isn’t awful (21.4 mpg after 85,000 miles). Even though the technology is 6 years old at this point, it still works well. Very comfortable ride. Reasonably well insulated from road noise. Quiet engine unless you juice it...in which case it has a nice guttural roar. Would definitely consider replacing this with a new edition when I buy my next vehicle.
See all 8 reviews of the 2014 INFINITI QX50
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 INFINITI QX50

Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Overview

The Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 INFINITI QX50?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 INFINITI QX50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 INFINITI QX50 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 INFINITI QX50.

Can't find a used 2014 INFINITI QX50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX50 for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,075.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,026.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX50 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,600.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 INFINITI QX50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX50 lease specials

Related Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles