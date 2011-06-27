Vehicle overview

Luxury automakers often try to inject sporting qualities into their otherwise utilitarian crossover SUVs, but with varying degrees of success. With the 2014 Infiniti QX50, it's almost the opposite scenario. See, the QX50 is a true athlete, and it's one of the most entertaining vehicles to drive in the compact luxury crossover class. The question, more likely, will be whether it's practical enough for you.

Formerly known as the Infiniti EX, the Infiniti QX50 is still Infiniti's smallest and least expensive crossover SUV. It's based on the old G37 sport sedan (not the new-generation Q50 sedan). Accordingly, it inherits the G's strong 3.7-liter V6 engine, responsive steering and athletic handling. The luxury aspect is nicely covered as well, as the posh interior combines a stylish yet functional design with high-quality materials and plenty of standard and optional features.

Our main concern relates to the "utility" aspect of this SUV, as the QX50's backseat is short enough on legroom that most adults won't want to be stuck there for anything longer than a quick trip. Cargo space is similarly limited compared with its luxury crossover competitors.

With that in mind, we'd suggest shoppers looking for a crossover with a more balanced approach to sport and space examine the 2014 Acura RDX, 2014 Audi Q5, 2014 BMW X3 and Volvo XC60. But if a sporty driving character is the main priority, and practicality just a potential bonus, the 2014 Infiniti QX50 is an excellent choice.