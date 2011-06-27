We were looking for a vehicle that we could keep for many years. Looked and drove MANY crossovers. In the end, we really liked the known reliability and power of the VQ engine. The crossover drives like a fast car, I have no problem passing cars at high speeds and it gets up to speed effortless when entering the freeway. The seats are very comfortable and the interior has more of a "classic" feel to it. Electronics are average, nothing out of the ordinary. Technology is great, parking with the 360 cameras makes the job much easier while having the front sensing brakes gives you peace of mind. At around 10mph, we had a child jump in front of the car unexpectedly and the vehicle stopped automatically. Can not speak of reliability yet but required maintenance mainly includes basic oil changes every 6months and brake flush every 2 years. There are many different options out there but we chose this crossover because of the sporty way it drives, the known VQ engine, and the options it has for the price. We are very happy and will considered buying an Infiniti again in the future. 3.24.17 Update: The only downfall is that the AC developed a wet dirty rag smell like mold. I took it in and they told me there was nothing wrong but they had cleaned it and put some smelly thing on it. It only masked the musty smell but did not fix it. They suggested I turn off the a/c and let the vent blow just air to dry the vents as this sometimes happens. We did research and apparently other people were having the same problem. I don't think it's reasonable to ask me to do something special with the A/C for it to work appropriately especially on very hot days when I really need the A/c to work properly. It's embarrassing to have people in the car when I have to turn it on because of the smell. Besides this though the car is great.

