Consumer Rating
(23)
2016 INFINITI QX50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine
  • responsive handling
  • low base price.
  • Limited cargo room
  • all-or-nothing options packages
  • dated interior that lacks some desirable features
  • subpar fuel economy.
2017
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the 2016 Infiniti QX50's growth spurt, our criticism of its cramped backseat has been addressed. There are still better choices than this aging crossover, but it's a decent value.

Vehicle overview

Words often have multiple meanings, and so it is with the "new" 2016 Infiniti QX50. On the one hand, Infiniti has given its compact luxury crossover a newly stretched wheelbase. The rear seat is the primary beneficiary, as it gains a useful 4.3 inches of legroom, putting the QX50 on equal footing with its competitors. This "Q" also rides more smoothly than before, as vehicles with longer wheelbases feel more stately on the highway.

Otherwise, the QX50 is largely unchanged from last year, which is a good and bad thing. The good part is that the QX50 remains one of the more engaging small luxury crossovers to drive, what with its 325-horsepower V6 and sporty underpinnings that are distantly related to the Nissan 370Z sports car. The bad part is that it hasn't received a full redesign since it debuted as the EX35 back in 2008. From its relatively poor fuel economy and dated 7-inch infotainment display to its lack of expected features like a power liftgate and standard Bluetooth audio (it's optional), the QX50 is showing its age. We're not enamored of its humble 18-cubic-foot cargo capacity, either -- even the compact Volkswagen Golf hatchback can swallow more stuff.

Even with the stretched wheelbase this year, the 2016 Infiniti QX50 remains an attractive crossover, inside and out.

While the QX50 has gotten a new lease on life, there are several other luxury crossover models that are worth a close look. The Acura RDX can't match the Infiniti's sharp handling, but it offers more cargo space and a significantly less thirsty V6. The BMW X3 will probably cost you more, but it's also better at just about everything. Same goes for the Audi Q5, which is nearly as old as the Infiniti but has managed to age more gracefully. In the final measure, the 2016 Infiniti QX50 may end up seeming a bit too familiar apart from its "new" dimensions, but it might still merit consideration if the price is right.

2016 INFINITI QX50 models

The 2016 Infiniti QX50 is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five passengers. It's offered in one well-equipped trim level and a choice of standard rear-wheel or available all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic halogen headlights, heated power-folding outside mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, cruise control, a trip computer, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio preparation, a USB port and auxiliary audio/video input jacks.

Options, most of which are grouped into packages, include the Premium package, which bundles aluminum roof rails, an advanced climate control system, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, genuine maple interior trim and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.

The Premium Plus package includes front and rear parking sensors, a touchscreen navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth streaming audio and a 360-degree camera system (Infiniti's "Around View Monitor").

The Deluxe Touring package adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, driver power lumbar, an eight-way power front passenger seat, upgraded dashboard trim, power-folding second-row seats and a built-in coat hanger on the back of the driver seat.

Finally, the Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and lane departure intervention.

The QX50's cabin is well-appointed, but the technology interface is outdated compared to systems like BMW's iDrive and Audi's MMI.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Infiniti QX50 returns in a single trim level with a newly stretched wheelbase that creates substantially more rear legroom. The exterior styling has also been revised, while additional standard features include LED daytime running lights, a sunroof and heated seats. The Premium Plus package is new this year.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2016 Infiniti QX50 gets a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 325 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Power is put to the pavement via a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option.

The big V6 posts disappointing EPA fuel economy ratings of 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17/24) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

The 2016 Infiniti QX50 is equipped with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The optional Technology package adds forward-collision warning and mitigation through automatic engagement of the brakes. Also included are blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and lane-departure prevention.

Driving

The 2016 Infiniti QX50 has a pleasantly supple ride, but its performance-tinged roots are also apparent. The chassis is taut and complemented by precise, responsive steering that has a nice heft to it, while the transmission blips the throttle like a racecar driver on manual downshifts. As for the naturally aspirated 325-hp V6, it's got plenty of sauce at higher rpm, but it lacks the urgent shove off the line that turbocharged engines provide. Furthermore, you can feel the V6 vibrating through the steering wheel during hard acceleration, which is an unusual and undesirable experience for a luxury-branded vehicle.

Interior

The cabin of the 2016 Infiniti QX50 has an upscale feel throughout. Materials quality is generally good, with standard leather upholstery accented by available maple trim. The overall design has begun to look rather dated compared to more modern crossovers, however. That impression is backed up by the relatively small 7-inch central display screen and the lack of standard Bluetooth streaming audio, though we do like the bird's-eye view in tight spaces provided by the optional Around View monitor.

The QX50's front seats are adequately comfortable on long trips, though the steering wheel could stand to telescope out another inch or two for long-legged drivers. The rear compartment's 4.3 inches of additional legroom for 2016 don't exactly turn this crossover into a limousine, but the result is appreciably more spacious seating that can accommodate even taller adults without issue. The rear seat cushion is notable for its generous height, enhancing under-thigh support and giving rear passengers a nice view of the scenery.

The biggest gains for the 2016 QX50 are in the backseat, where occupants will enjoy a 4.3-inch increase in legroom.

When it comes to hauling things rather than people, the QX50 offers 18.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which is about as stingy as it gets in this segment. Fold those seatbacks down -- at the touch of a button, on models so equipped -- and you have a nearly flat load floor with 50.1 cubic feet of cargo room, slightly more than the outgoing model. The lack of a power liftgate is a rare shortcoming for a vehicle in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI QX50.

5(69%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very happy with this 2016 QX50
Jay Deubel,04/29/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This is a sports car masked as a crossover or smaller SUV. It handles like my former BMW 335i coupe, but with much more room. The technology is very good, with an amazing camera system named Birdseye view. You can see entirely around the car and when you pull into a parking space you can simply push the camera button and see everything around you, including what's in front of you. The interior is very upscale and the technology is simple to learn. It is much easier that my former BMW and the Mercedes E350 that we currently own. Everything works great including Bluetooth, navigation, phone, voice control and temp control. The gas mileage is not great at about 21 mixed and 24 to 25 on the highway, however, we were looking for performance with luxury options, not an underpowered vehicle with a boxy appearance. This vehicle has styling and turns heads with a flashy dual exhaust and a throaty yet refined sound when you start out or get on it. 0 to 60 is in the low 5's, and passing gear is smooth and powerful. Inside is spacious, especially the back seat with the added space, new in 2016. We are very pleased so far and by reading reviews, we expect maintenance costs to be very low. Lastly, a deeper center console box is needed along with a USB port on the dash instead of in the center console box.
Great Crossover
Penelope Quintero,03/10/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
We were looking for a vehicle that we could keep for many years. Looked and drove MANY crossovers. In the end, we really liked the known reliability and power of the VQ engine. The crossover drives like a fast car, I have no problem passing cars at high speeds and it gets up to speed effortless when entering the freeway. The seats are very comfortable and the interior has more of a "classic" feel to it. Electronics are average, nothing out of the ordinary. Technology is great, parking with the 360 cameras makes the job much easier while having the front sensing brakes gives you peace of mind. At around 10mph, we had a child jump in front of the car unexpectedly and the vehicle stopped automatically. Can not speak of reliability yet but required maintenance mainly includes basic oil changes every 6months and brake flush every 2 years. There are many different options out there but we chose this crossover because of the sporty way it drives, the known VQ engine, and the options it has for the price. We are very happy and will considered buying an Infiniti again in the future. 3.24.17 Update: The only downfall is that the AC developed a wet dirty rag smell like mold. I took it in and they told me there was nothing wrong but they had cleaned it and put some smelly thing on it. It only masked the musty smell but did not fix it. They suggested I turn off the a/c and let the vent blow just air to dry the vents as this sometimes happens. We did research and apparently other people were having the same problem. I don't think it's reasonable to ask me to do something special with the A/C for it to work appropriately especially on very hot days when I really need the A/c to work properly. It's embarrassing to have people in the car when I have to turn it on because of the smell. Besides this though the car is great.
Excellent Value
John E.,04/21/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I'm relatively new to Infiniti/Nissan. My first Infiniti was a Q50 that I REALLY enjoyed driving. It was quiet (except for the growl during start up and acceleration), incredibly fast, and it looked like a James Bond escape vehicle. For my lifestyle, however, it wasn't very practical as I kayak 4 days a week. Trading off between my Jeep was getting a bit much. I wanted to capture a similar driving experience in an SUV. Considering all vehicle makes, I went back to Infiniti for the QX50. It shares the same 3.7 liter V-6 as the Q60 which I loved, has a rack and the ability to store items in the back. Where the Q60 would jump off the line, the QX50 has a more subtle acceleration. The QX50 will perform when you want it to, though - both in acceleration and handling. The QX50 is also much easier to get in and out of the cockpit of the Q60. If you want a sports car, but your life demands an SUV, the QX50 is a very solid choice.
A sports car marketed as an SUV
bill p,07/25/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This is a great car priced thousands below the competition. This is our third EX/QX50, and we bought this one for the technology package, and the extra 4 inches in length. The car has not disappointed. You are essentially getting the equivalent of a fully equipped Porsche Macan at essentially half the price. The 0-60 time is just short of the Porsche Cayman. The reviewers are critical of the cramped cabin, outside visibility, dated interior styling and the package pricing. To them I say do they criticize Porsche over a cramped cabin and outside visibility? Have they ever attempted to build a Porsche online, where seemingly even the steering wheel is extra? Package pricing should be a welcome addition. To me simple is better, and that includes the interior styling and lack of complexity. In the QX50, you can actually turn on the radio, and change the volume and the station with one push of the button - how novel. And in comparison with the same class of vehicle, where is the consideration of cost and reliability? This car is not perfect. It now needs a power lift gate and better fuel economy, and the Navigation System needs to work better. We use our $400 Garmin Nuvi instead of the Nav. Also, the power rear seats are a joke. But, all in all, a great car, which we would/and have bought again in a heartbeat. Somehow, Nissan, having been in this segment since the beginning, has not marketed this vehicle correctly, and that is a shame. We’ve since acquired a 2017 which had to be ordered from Japan because the specific color and packages were not available.
See all 23 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI QX50
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%

More about the 2016 INFINITI QX50

Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 Overview

The Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 INFINITI QX50?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 Base is priced between $19,495 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 20269 and67132 miles.

