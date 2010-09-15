Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2009 INFINITI EX35. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Once you see this INFINITI, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this INFINITI EX35's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! More information about the 2009 INFINITI EX35: INFINITI was one of the first car companies to emphasize the sport in sport utility vehicle, and the 2009 EX35 furthers that philosophy. By blending world-class performance, advanced technology and a luxurious, user-friendly interior, the EX35 will leave drivers wanting for nothing. The fourth-generation 3.5L V6 that powers the EX35 has been one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for more than a decade, and the car wears the same familiar, attractive face that many of its INFINITI siblings wear. For 2009, the INFINITI EX35 offers more power than both the Acura RDX and Lexus RX 350, and is priced less as well. Strengths of this model include proven front-midship chassis, Sleek, sexy design with pleasing styling inside as well, excellent engine and drivetrain, competitive pricing., and luxurious cabin We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKAJ09F59M951419

Stock: 9M951419

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020