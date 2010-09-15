Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me
- 137,269 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,599$1,934 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2008 INFINITI EX35 JOURNEY AWD EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE/ BACK UP CAMERA / XM RADIO / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BLUETOOTH PHONE / SUNROOF / LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F58M358108
Stock: LLM7418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 126,715 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980$1,551 Below Market
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
SWEET SPORTY CROSSOVER!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09EX8M301684
Stock: B2497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,800 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,950$752 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Leather interior, power and heated seats, Bose audio, reverse camera, back up sensors, Navigation system, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, sunroof, alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F18M361961
Stock: 361961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,289 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 3.5L V6, 84K MILES, AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS DRIVER SIDE DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09FX8M353390
Stock: 13945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,200$632 Below Market
Lakeland Car Company - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Visit Lakeland Car Co. online at www.lakelandcarco.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-735-9400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F78M351354
Stock: 351354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 201,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,316 Below Market
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F28M354405
Stock: 354405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,450$476 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
All wheel drive, 80 Thousand miles, Leather interior, power and heated seats, drivers seat memory, Reverse camera, back up sensors, Navigation system, Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Push start. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F78M357977
Stock: 357977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$531 Below Market
Brian Hoskins Ford - Coatesville / Pennsylvania
Brian Hoskins Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 INFINITI EX35 4 Door AWD only has 112,278mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!This INFINITI includes: * STANDARD PAINT (STD)*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done.This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this INFINITI EX35 4 Door AWD, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. A INFINITI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This EX35 4 Door AWD was gently driven and it shows.More information about the 2008 INFINITI EX35:INFINITI was one of the first car companies to emphasize the sport in sport utility vehicle, and the 2008 EX35 furthers that philosophy. By blending world-class performance, advanced technology, and a luxurious, user-friendly interior, the EX35 will leave drivers wanting for nothing. The fourth-generation 3.5L V6 that powers the EX35 has been one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for more than a decade, and the car wears the same familiar, attractive face that many of its INFINITI siblings wear. For 2008, the INFINITI EX35 offers more power than both the Acura RDX and Lexus RX 350, and is priced less as well.Strengths of this model include proven front-midship chassis, luxurious cabin, Sleek, sexy design with pleasing styling inside as well, competitive pricing., and excellent engine and drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F38M351335
Stock: 9641S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 52,813 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,779
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Introducing our 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey SUV presented in Moonlight White Pearl! Powered by a 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 297hp while paired to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive SUV will reward you with near 24mpg on the open road while showing off great-looking wheels, roof rails, deep-tinted windows, and a large sunroof. Open the door to our EX35 Journey and you'll notice comfortable leather, heated front seats, a leather steering column with audio controls, Bluetooth, a backup camera, power accessories, keyless start/stop, full-color navigation, a great sound system with AM/FM stereo, CD player, available satellite radio, and an auxiliary audio input. Confidence comes standard with our INFINITI with safety features like anti-lock breaks, stability control, and numerous airbags to keep you and your passengers secure. This EX35 Journey Proves to be a sporty SUV that won't be on our lot long. Come enjoy the ride! Print this page out NOW and come see us for a drive in it! Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership! All our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. A Gold Standard Automotive Network Service Contract is purchase for you through our document fee, the service contract covers Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle Assembly, Cooling System and Fuel System for 4 Months and 4000 miles, Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. Limits of Liability apply. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy your car even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E58M302628
Stock: CMKP2573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 109,031 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,978
Fairfield Chevrolet - Lewisburg / Pennsylvania
Only 109,028 Miles! Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI EX35 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable intermittent front wipers, Vehicle info system w/7.0" LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, maintenance reminder, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC).*This INFINITI EX35 Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Traction Control System (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Temporary use spare tire, Scratch Shield paint, Retractable & removable cargo cover, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear spoiler.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac located at 400 N Derr Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F18M355156
Stock: C4168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 142,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E58M304914
Stock: 8495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2019
- 121,321 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Apollo Auto Sales is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 INFINITI EX35 only has 121,232mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Want more room? Want more style? This INFINITI EX35 is the vehicle for you. This INFINITI EX35 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2008 INFINITI EX35: INFINITI was one of the first car companies to emphasize the sport in sport utility vehicle, and the 2008 EX35 furthers that philosophy. By blending world-class performance, advanced technology, and a luxurious, user-friendly interior, the EX35 will leave drivers wanting for nothing. The fourth-generation 3.5L V6 that powers the EX35 has been one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for more than a decade, and the car wears the same familiar, attractive face that many of its INFINITI siblings wear. For 2008, the INFINITI EX35 offers more power than both the Acura RDX and Lexus RX 350, and is priced less as well. Interesting features of this model are proven front-midship chassis, luxurious cabin, Sleek, sexy design with pleasing styling inside as well, competitive pricing., and excellent engine and drivetrain Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F98M351419
Stock: 138086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- 101,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E98M303944
Stock: 303944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,502 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,599
Magic Financing - Denver / Colorado
This 2008 INFINITI EX35 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue Slate Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Maurizio Franzese at 303-298-1155 or mfranzese@magicfinancing.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09FX8M360307
Stock: 7250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 126,203 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,500
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
*Low 8.5% Sales Tax**All Wheel Drive*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F78M357493
Stock: K1216A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 139,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
Citte Center - Ogden / Utah
6/22/2020 1:53:37 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F88M361116
Stock: 6470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
EX35 Journey, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, Black Obsidian, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 17' 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, INFINITI Navigation System, Power moonroof. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E79M900446
Stock: IC5280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 216,888 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2009 INFINITI EX35. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Once you see this INFINITI, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this INFINITI EX35's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! More information about the 2009 INFINITI EX35: INFINITI was one of the first car companies to emphasize the sport in sport utility vehicle, and the 2009 EX35 furthers that philosophy. By blending world-class performance, advanced technology and a luxurious, user-friendly interior, the EX35 will leave drivers wanting for nothing. The fourth-generation 3.5L V6 that powers the EX35 has been one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for more than a decade, and the car wears the same familiar, attractive face that many of its INFINITI siblings wear. For 2009, the INFINITI EX35 offers more power than both the Acura RDX and Lexus RX 350, and is priced less as well. Strengths of this model include proven front-midship chassis, Sleek, sexy design with pleasing styling inside as well, excellent engine and drivetrain, competitive pricing., and luxurious cabin We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F59M951419
Stock: 9M951419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
