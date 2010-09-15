Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    137,269 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,599

    $1,934 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    126,715 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,980

    $1,551 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    123,800 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    $752 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    84,289 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,750

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    113,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,200

    $632 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    201,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,316 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    80,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,450

    $476 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    112,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $531 Below Market
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    52,813 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,779

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    109,031 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,978

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    142,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    121,321 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    101,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    119,502 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,599

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    126,203 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    139,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    130,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    216,888 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI EX35

My ex-35 what a Wonder to drive
Gerry,09/15/2010
Happy with my ex-35. it's fast, great design, safe handling, excellent torque. Except: Spartan leg room space in the rear seating arrangement. Highly suggest infiniti attempt to increase leg spacing at cramped rear seat area. Reliability impressive.
