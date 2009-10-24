Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me
- 130,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
EX35 Journey, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, Black Obsidian, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 17' 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, INFINITI Navigation System, Power moonroof. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E79M900446
Stock: IC5280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 216,888 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2009 INFINITI EX35. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Once you see this INFINITI, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this INFINITI EX35's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! More information about the 2009 INFINITI EX35: INFINITI was one of the first car companies to emphasize the sport in sport utility vehicle, and the 2009 EX35 furthers that philosophy. By blending world-class performance, advanced technology and a luxurious, user-friendly interior, the EX35 will leave drivers wanting for nothing. The fourth-generation 3.5L V6 that powers the EX35 has been one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for more than a decade, and the car wears the same familiar, attractive face that many of its INFINITI siblings wear. For 2009, the INFINITI EX35 offers more power than both the Acura RDX and Lexus RX 350, and is priced less as well. Strengths of this model include proven front-midship chassis, Sleek, sexy design with pleasing styling inside as well, excellent engine and drivetrain, competitive pricing., and luxurious cabin We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F59M951419
Stock: 9M951419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 69,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Gray 2009 INFINITI EX35 AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F99M950032
Stock: X21881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 131,087 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,498
Atlanta Prestige Motors - Decatur / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F39M951824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,400 miles
$7,500
Gillman Mitsubishi San Antonio - Selma / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E89M900858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,269 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,599$1,934 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2008 INFINITI EX35 JOURNEY AWD EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE/ BACK UP CAMERA / XM RADIO / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BLUETOOTH PHONE / SUNROOF / LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F58M358108
Stock: LLM7418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 126,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,999$1,203 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Scores 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI EX35 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEAT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, DARK CURRANT METALLIC, [S93] FIRST AID KIT.* This INFINITI EX35 Features the Following Options *[B92] (4) SPLASH GUARDS, Wood trim accents, Vehicle speed-sensitive variable intermittent front wipers, Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Vehicle info system w/7.0" LCD screen -inc: trip computer, outside temp display, maintenance reminder, audio controls, HVAC controls, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), USB port w/INFINITI Interface System for iPod, Traction Control System (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Textured leather appointed seating.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 can get you a tried-and-true EX35 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR2AM753918
Stock: TAM753918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 113,999 miles
$9,500$1,232 Below Market
Rivertown Subaru - Columbus / Georgia
*NAVIGATION* *360 TOP DOWN CAMERA* *SUNROOF* *BACKUP CAMERA* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *HEATED SEATS* We are excited to offer this 2010 INFINITI EX35. This INFINITI EX35 Journey has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The quintessential INFINITI -- This INFINITI EX35 Journey speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2010 INFINITI EX35: The EX35 has a slew of standard luxury features even on the base model; upgrading to the Journey trim level with all-wheel drive only costs about five thousand dollars more than the to the price. The V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs, and the list of standard safety measures extensive. All that, and an impressive rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the 2-wheel drive EX35. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by one, to 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price for a luxury crossover, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of new high-tech gear Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP1AM703042
Stock: AM703042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 91,025 miles
$7,990
AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres - Greenacres / Florida
[H01] Bose & Around View Monitor Pkg [P01] Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof [W01] 18" Wheel Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System [M92] Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive [U01] Navigation Pkg Dark Currant Metallic Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. AUTONATION CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WORRY FREE WARRANTY 90 DAYS-4000 MILE WARRANTY: COVERS 100% OF PARTS & LABOR: 125 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AXLE, BRAKES, STEERING, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL: 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: CARFAX GUARANTEE TO NOT HAVE A SALVAGED TITLE OR FRAME DAMAGE: Call our internet department for an appointment! 561-433-5757 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR5AM754853
Stock: AM754853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 126,715 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980$1,551 Below Market
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
SWEET SPORTY CROSSOVER!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09EX8M301684
Stock: B2497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,800 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,950$752 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Leather interior, power and heated seats, Bose audio, reverse camera, back up sensors, Navigation system, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, sunroof, alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F18M361961
Stock: 361961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,289 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 3.5L V6, 84K MILES, AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS DRIVER SIDE DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09FX8M353390
Stock: 13945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,200$632 Below Market
Lakeland Car Company - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Visit Lakeland Car Co. online at www.lakelandcarco.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-735-9400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F78M351354
Stock: 351354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 201,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,316 Below Market
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F28M354405
Stock: 354405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,450$476 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
All wheel drive, 80 Thousand miles, Leather interior, power and heated seats, drivers seat memory, Reverse camera, back up sensors, Navigation system, Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Push start. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09F78M357977
Stock: 357977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$363 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element mast|Auxiliary audio input - USB jack|In-Dash CD - single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.3|Rear brake diameter - 12.1|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.6|Armrests - rear folding|Door sill trim - aluminum|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Interior accents - aluminum|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.69|Alternator - 150 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - maintenance due tire fill alert|Exterior entry lights - puddle lamps|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Taillights - LED|Side mirror adjustments - power power folding|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Hood buckling creases|Rearview monitor|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - leather-trimmed|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks - anti-lockout auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 17.1|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.2|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 26 mm|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 24 mm|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel spokes - 7|Wheels - aluminum|Front wipers - speed sensitive variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated safety reverse|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP7AM700467
Stock: AM700467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 76,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
[H01] Bose & Around View Monitor Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B01] Aluminum Roof Rails [M92] Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler [S93] First Aid Kit All Wheel Drive [U01] Navigation Pkg Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI EX35 Journey.More information about the 2010 INFINITI EX35:The EX35 has a slew of standard luxury features even on the base model; upgrading to the Journey trim level with all-wheel drive only costs about five thousand dollars more than the to the price. The V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs, and the list of standard safety measures extensive. All that, and an impressive rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the 2-wheel drive EX35. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by one, to 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway.Interesting features of this model are competitive price for a luxury crossover, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of new high-tech gear AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR1AM755241
Stock: AM755241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 104,158 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988$207 Below Market
May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT REPORTS, REGULARLY SERVICED, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA AND SIDE CAMERA, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, SAVE LOTS OF $$$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR6AM756966
Stock: 634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
