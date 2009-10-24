Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me

EX35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    130,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    216,888 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    69,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35

    131,087 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,498

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    161,400 miles

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    137,269 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,599

    $1,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    126,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    113,999 miles

    $9,500

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    91,025 miles

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    126,715 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,980

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    123,800 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    $752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    84,289 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,750

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    113,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,200

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    201,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    80,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,450

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    104,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    76,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,983

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    104,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $207 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI EX35

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI EX35
Overall Consumer Rating
4.713 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (8%)
09 EX35 Journey AWD Review
Michigan AWD,10/24/2009
Did lots of research and test drove several competitors and chose the EX and am glad we did! If U R looking 4 a modern, sporty luxurious 5 door hatchback that has sports sedan handling, a powerfully superb V6, useful cargo room and which is easy to enter/exit, thanks to the slightly elevated ride height put this vehicle on your short list. Up front it's roomy and most comfortable (dual power heated seats and dual climate controls). Overall, our EX has proven 2 B an exceptional driving experience every day with some cool tech features thrown in.
Report abuse
