  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI EX
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI EX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2011 INFINITI EX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Zesty handling and acceleration
  • compliant ride
  • classy cabin
  • sleek styling
  • versatile hatchback body style.
  • Limited cargo capacity for a crossover
  • cramped rear legroom.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
INFINITI EX for Sale
2013
2012
2011
List Price
$12,500
Used EX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Infiniti EX is one of the best vehicles to drive in the growing compact-luxury-crossover segment, and the price is right. Just don't expect it to haul people and stuff like its roomier rivals.

Vehicle overview

It sometimes seems like ancient history, but there was a day when long, portly station wagons ruled the dominion of family hauling in America. Then the SUV came along, ending one era and birthing another as American families turned to taller, fatter vehicles for almost three decades. But $4-a-gallon gas broke up that party faster than the cops, and soon Americans turned to compacts, hybrids and car-based crossovers.

As luxury crossovers go, the 2011 Infiniti EX (formerly the EX35) inhabits a small niche. It wants to prove that it's really a sport sedan underneath its elevated perch and rear cargo hold. And it makes a good case. The EX's wheelbase is just 2 inches longer and its ride height 1 inch taller than the Infiniti G37 sedan that underpins it. The EX still carries the 3.5-liter V6 left over from the previous G35, but it finally gets the seven-speed automatic transmission offered across the rest of the Infiniti line.

For 2011 the EX also gets a new exterior look, with 18-inch wheels standard on both trim levels. All models also get dual-zone climate control, previously only available on the higher trim level. Inside its cabin, the EX offers a fine sport-luxury environment with leather upholstery and high-quality touch points, as well as numerous standard and optional high-tech features, including Infiniti's innovative Around-View Monitor camera system, which uses four cameras to present a 360-degree composite view of the car while parking. For 2011, the EX also features a blind-spot warning system.

While the 2011 Infiniti EX might be one of the more nimble crossovers in the segment, it's not the most versatile. Its backseat isn't suited to long hauls and its cargo area doesn't offer much more space than a large trunk. If it's room you need for passengers and cargo, the 2011 Audi Q5, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and the 2011 Volvo XC60 are worthy alternatives. The 2011 BMW X3 is also worth a look, as it is similarly sporty as well as being roomier inside. But if you like sport-sedan dynamics, small wagon utility and driving slightly above the fray, the EX is an endearing oddity in this evolving segment.

2011 INFINITI EX models

The 2011 Infiniti EX is a five-passenger crossover luxury wagon available in base and Journey trim levels. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlamps, foglights, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, heated outside mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column with leather-wrapped wheel, eight-way driver and four-way passenger power seats (heated on AWD models), leather upholstery, two-tone cabin treatments, a rearview camera and a six-speaker stereo with a single-CD player, satellite radio and a USB jack.

The EX Journey adds a sunroof, power-adjustable steering column, heated front seats, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an in-dash six-CD changer.

Notable options are limited to the Journey. The Premium package includes an 11-speaker Bose audio system with single-CD player and 9GB of digital music storage, a navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, Bluetooth streaming audio, a multi-camera parking system, front and rear parking sensors and an air purifier.

The Deluxe Touring package includes 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlamps, driver memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-folding backseat and upgraded interior trim. The Technology package offers lane-departure warning and prevention systems, adaptive cruise control, intelligent brake assist with forward collision warning and a blind-spot warning system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Infiniti EX receives a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control; it replaces last year's five-speed. Dual-zone climate control and 18-inch wheels are now standard on both trim levels. Option packages have been modified and combined, including the Technology package which now adds a blind-spot warning system. Also, Infiniti has dropped the "35" from the car's name; it's now simply the "EX."

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Infiniti EX is available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The sole engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 297 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a new seven-speed automatic with manual shift control.

In performance testing, a rear-drive EX with the previous five-speed automatic hustled from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.3 seconds; this year's EX will likely be a tenth or two quicker still. Fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive models.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The optional Technology package adds Forward Collision Warning (which uses the adaptive cruise control radar system to alert the driver of an impending collision), Intelligent Brake Assist (which automatically engages the brakes when the driver ignores FCW) and the lane-departure warning system (which alerts the driver when the car starts to veer into another lane). In performance brake testing, the EX stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a very good result for this class.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the EX earned a top score of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2011 Infiniti EX is a treat to drive, even if you don't like sport-utility vehicles. That's because the EX is really more of a sport sedan with a tall ride height. Based on the Infiniti G35 platform, the EX strikes a near-ideal balance between ride quality and handling. Even with 18-inch wheels it feels comfortable over broken pavement, yet sharp and responsive in tight corners. The V6 pulls hard from almost any speed, and the brakes are strong and easy to modulate. Those who opt for the EX instead of the G series sedan will not likely miss the G's slightly better overall dynamics.

Interior

The EX has one of the most inviting interiors in its class. Both trim levels offer high-quality leather, with aluminum (base) or maple (Journey) interior trim complementing the soft lines and pleasing contours. The front seats are supportive and the driving position is excellent, more so with the Journey's power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The controls for the climate, stereo and optional navigation systems are some of the most intuitive to use, as is the standard iPod interface.

The backseat is less impressive, as its limited legroom becomes confining on long trips. The cargo area is also somewhat shallow; at 18.6 cubic feet, the space behind the rear seatbacks is only marginally greater than the trunk space in many sedans. Even with those seatbacks folded down, there is less capacity than in competing crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI EX.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice upgrade
meower,07/02/2011
I traded my 2010 G37s for a 2011 EX35 to obtain more flexible space. Very impressed with the ride quality and compared to the G37, the performance is a close second. With the technology pack, the EX35 has becomes a feature-rich product with tools that make highway driving very pleasant. It may not inspire night drives down twisty country roads but it's not a snooze-fest either. Comfortable for a 6'2" guy. Compared to the G37, has a better entry/exit. Rear seat room may be problematic behind someone with the seat mostly back but the dog doesn't complain.
Bury me in it!
mikiehorn,05/10/2012
A plush Chestnut interior and Garnet paint color makes my car stand out in a crowd. Great horse power (297) coupled to a smooth 7 speed. AWD for winter (CA) skiing trips. Comfortable leather heated seats, great driving position, turn radius, noise isolation, XM radio, nav system, 9 gb 11 spker sound system make for a surprisingly good touring car w/ rear seats folded down for the wife and I (kids are GONE). W/cross supports on the roof rack - a perfect ski storage system. AWD gets it done in moderate snow conditions (all weather tires limit this). Rear seating ok for short car pooling trips - up to 4 passengers. After 5 months and 6,000 - its a KEEPER! Car is trouble free to date.
poor support from Nissa dealer as Infiniti dealer
Don,06/02/2018
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Make sur you have viable dealer that will be in business as Nissan dealer treats me like S---
Best Kept Secret in Mid Sized Luxury SUV/Crossover
Mike James,09/02/2017
EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Best kept secret of mid sized luxury SUVs. The EX is an exceptional vehicle. It is stylish, fun to drive and has every practical feature one needs in a car. It is real performer to with its 300 HP V6. It's actually too nice to take to Home Depot for mulch or plants but can serve as a great grocery shopping vehicle. The power folding rear seats are a great feature as is the 360 degree camera. It has the best navigation system in its class and awesome Bose sound.
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 INFINITI EX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
297 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
297 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
297 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
297 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2011 INFINITI EX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 INFINITI EX

Used 2011 INFINITI EX Overview

The Used 2011 INFINITI EX is offered in the following submodels: EX SUV. Available styles include EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 INFINITI EX?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 INFINITI EX trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 111720 and111720 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 INFINITI EXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI EX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 EXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,500 and mileage as low as 111720 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 INFINITI EX.

Can't find a used 2011 INFINITI EXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI EX for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,186.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,141.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI EX for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,712.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI EX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI EX lease specials

Related Used 2011 INFINITI EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles