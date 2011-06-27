Vehicle overview

It sometimes seems like ancient history, but there was a day when long, portly station wagons ruled the dominion of family hauling in America. Then the SUV came along, ending one era and birthing another as American families turned to taller, fatter vehicles for almost three decades. But $4-a-gallon gas broke up that party faster than the cops, and soon Americans turned to compacts, hybrids and car-based crossovers.

As luxury crossovers go, the 2011 Infiniti EX (formerly the EX35) inhabits a small niche. It wants to prove that it's really a sport sedan underneath its elevated perch and rear cargo hold. And it makes a good case. The EX's wheelbase is just 2 inches longer and its ride height 1 inch taller than the Infiniti G37 sedan that underpins it. The EX still carries the 3.5-liter V6 left over from the previous G35, but it finally gets the seven-speed automatic transmission offered across the rest of the Infiniti line.

For 2011 the EX also gets a new exterior look, with 18-inch wheels standard on both trim levels. All models also get dual-zone climate control, previously only available on the higher trim level. Inside its cabin, the EX offers a fine sport-luxury environment with leather upholstery and high-quality touch points, as well as numerous standard and optional high-tech features, including Infiniti's innovative Around-View Monitor camera system, which uses four cameras to present a 360-degree composite view of the car while parking. For 2011, the EX also features a blind-spot warning system.

While the 2011 Infiniti EX might be one of the more nimble crossovers in the segment, it's not the most versatile. Its backseat isn't suited to long hauls and its cargo area doesn't offer much more space than a large trunk. If it's room you need for passengers and cargo, the 2011 Audi Q5, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and the 2011 Volvo XC60 are worthy alternatives. The 2011 BMW X3 is also worth a look, as it is similarly sporty as well as being roomier inside. But if you like sport-sedan dynamics, small wagon utility and driving slightly above the fray, the EX is an endearing oddity in this evolving segment.