Vehicle overview

Luxury crossover vehicles are expected to be many things, but you'll usually find most emphasize some attributes and inevitably ask for compromises in other areas. The 2015 Infiniti QX50 is no exception: It's designed to appeal to buyers who first and foremost want a crossover with the agility and fun-to-drive factor of a sport sedan – and don't mind sacrificing some utility to get it.

The 2015 QX50's performance is top drawer: sharp responses and brisk acceleration contrast with the more conservative-minded abilities of most crossovers. You also get an upscale cabin, a high level of standard equipment and most of the electronic features you expect from a premium vehicle. But there's no avoiding the tighter packaging and reduced passenger and cargo capacity the QX50 trades for its nimbleness and easy-to-park dimensions. Rear-seat width and legroom is skimpy enough that adults won't want to spend significant time back there, while cargo space is more akin to a hatchback than an SUV.

There are other premium crossovers with their own ideas about the balance between "sport" and "utility," and we'd suggest you try them all to understand the spectrum. If the QX50's size appeals to you, the similarly compact BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class are compelling alternatives that emphasize sport. A step up from there, the 2015 Lexus NX 200 may also lack cargo-carrying potential, but it boasts more passenger space and compelling engine choices. If utility is more of a priority, the 2015 Acura RDX and 2015 Volvo XC60 are two of the most functional and family-friendly compact crossovers.

There's no question the 2015 Infiniti QX50 is oriented well toward the sporty end of the crossover spectrum, so if that's your priority and you view a crossover's extra utility mainly as a bonus when compared to a sport sedan, you're likely to find the 2015 Infiniti QX50 has the balance just right.