Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
List Price Range
$23,500 - $31,990
What a terrible and biased review by Edmunds

JF, 03/04/2018
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
41 of 43 people found this review helpful

It's really a shame how Edmunds trashed the review of this beautiful car as so many customers rely on accurate, unbiased review from major sites such as Edmunds. I had the chance to drive this car for couple thousand miles. It's definitely not the most competitive in the class, but Edmunds' review is absolutely terrible and biased. Their whole article screams one sentence - buy German car, don't buy Q70. "no Q70 variant truly stands out in the crowd"??? Seriously??? Look at how many A6 and E class are on the road, and you tell me Q70 does not stand out? To be completely honest Q70 isn't the most attractive design but it has a very strong presence when you see it. Oh and I see Edmunds gave 1 star for Q70's technology. Sure the tech is not up to date, the screen is not the most crisp and the largest. BUT even for today's standards I found the system very intuitive and easy to use even for the first time, and the NAV never got me a problem. Now it comes where Edmunds lose all the credit, where in the driving aids section it says "It's almost unheard of in this class for items such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning to be optional." What a joke. I guess you are just ignoring the fact that German cars nickel and dime you for every single piece of desirable feature? And not to mention Q70 is one of the most reliable luxury cars in the market right now! If you enjoy paying repair bills and loaner cars from the dealer - go ahead and buy German and enjoy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
A seriously good sedan.

Jaffrey Ali, 01/29/2018
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

5 reasons to love the Q70L. 1. interior and exterior design is beautiful with high build quality. The leather quality on the sensory package is similar to an S-Class and you get just as much space inside. 2. Real buttons make sense and the user interface is much better than digging 3-4 levels into touch screen only interfaces you see now. 3. The naturally aspirated V6 engine is a lot of fun to drive 4. Very comfortable seats and top notch audio system and 5. Excellent service center...you won’t get the same level of attention with the Germans. I know...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LUV THIS CAR

ME, 02/27/2019
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Infiniti Great Value—Everything I Wanted in a Car-Looks-Stye & PERFORMANCE-A VERY SPORTY CAR WITH PLENTY OF ROOM-Can’t Go Wrong with this Car! My Infiniti is an AMAZING CAR!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
