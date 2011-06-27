Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,303
|$37,333
|$40,767
|Clean
|$33,402
|$36,357
|$39,700
|Average
|$31,599
|$34,404
|$37,566
|Rough
|$29,797
|$32,451
|$35,433
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,623
|$34,835
|$38,475
|Clean
|$30,792
|$33,924
|$37,468
|Average
|$29,130
|$32,102
|$35,454
|Rough
|$27,469
|$30,279
|$33,441
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,642
|$25,654
|$27,935
|Clean
|$23,021
|$24,983
|$27,204
|Average
|$21,779
|$23,641
|$25,742
|Rough
|$20,536
|$22,299
|$24,280
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,475
|$31,601
|$35,140
|Clean
|$27,727
|$30,775
|$34,220
|Average
|$26,231
|$29,122
|$32,381
|Rough
|$24,735
|$27,468
|$30,542
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,990
|$35,983
|$39,373
|Clean
|$32,123
|$35,041
|$38,343
|Average
|$30,390
|$33,159
|$36,282
|Rough
|$28,656
|$31,277
|$34,222
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,581
|$28,507
|$31,821
|Clean
|$24,909
|$27,761
|$30,988
|Average
|$23,565
|$26,270
|$29,323
|Rough
|$22,220
|$24,779
|$27,658
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,971
|$27,628
|$28,384
|Clean
|$26,263
|$26,906
|$27,641
|Average
|$24,846
|$25,460
|$26,156
|Rough
|$23,428
|$24,015
|$24,670
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,867
|$30,842
|$34,209
|Clean
|$27,135
|$30,035
|$33,314
|Average
|$25,671
|$28,422
|$31,524
|Rough
|$24,206
|$26,808
|$29,734
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,249
|$28,696
|$31,467
|Clean
|$25,560
|$27,945
|$30,644
|Average
|$24,180
|$26,444
|$28,997
|Rough
|$22,801
|$24,943
|$27,350