Used 2010 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews
Simply Phenominal
I'm now in my 4th week of owning my 2010 M35X and this car has proven to deliver a tremendous balance of luxury that is complimented with attributes of a sports. I've owned an Acura TL- Type S, a Lexus GS300-Sports and an Avalon Limited, Each of the cars drove me nuts with rattles and phantom noise. Although these were fine cars, none delivered the driving experience of the M. I'm also thrilled to report that my M has been rattle free with no phantom noise. The seats are incredibly comfortable and the lumbar support is excellent. This was a huge factor in my purchase decision because I suffer from back and neck issues. My M35 is, by far, the best car I've ever owned.
M35 Is a Competitive Winner
Carefully reviewed, tested, and analyzed Toyota Avalon 2011 Limited, Hyundai Genesis, Acura TL, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz C class, and Infiniti M35. Purchased the Infiniti M35 because of these four advantages (ranked in order) Price (less than $39,000 with $11,000+ incentive), exterior/interior design and fit, visibility/safety, and driving comfort/performance. In first 1,000 miles of city/highway driving MPG is 24.6. Its turning circle and panic braking capability are excellent. Instrument panel is easy to read both day and night; blue-oriented night feature is a nice touch. Only negative: Noise from engine acceleration -- this is no silent hybrid powering up when the light turns green!
M35 Resolution to rough down shifting
In regard to the post below: Infiniti released a reflash for the Transmission Control Module (TCM) to resolve this issue. (7 SPEED A/T; HARSH 4-3 DOWNSHIFT ON DECELERATION; ITB09-032) The software patch made a world of difference in the shifting of my M. No more 4-3 downshift problems and much better shifting in all gears as well as Gas mileage improved!!! I'm happy now and have gained acceptance once again in Infiniti.
Incredible performance, solid ride, great handling
Just purchased a 2010 M35x, Solid through and through. Incredible performance for a sport sedan. Interior is well made, with African rose wood trim. back seat in very spacious. Bose stereo sounds great. have the techno package. Driving the car feels very stable and quiet. Seats are very comfortable. Interior materials are high quality. If 303 HP doesn't move you, nothing will. Best car that has ever been part of my fleet. Looked at BMW and Mercedes. Reliability is much better with the infiniti
Good overall, but small details spoil the picture
1. Climate control - it relies on outside sensor to adjust the heating/cooling, which often produces bad results. 2. Rear view mirror - manual, so not remembered by memory settings. 3. My car has a rattle from the rear subwoofer, due to low quality child seat cover plastic, which they can't fix; 4. My car has a badly fit panel, which I plan on having them fix soon; 5. Fuel economy is sub-par (partly due to 5-speed, the new 7-speed addresses that somewhat, and heavy weight of the car); 6. When braking, auto transmission tries to "engine brake" which is supposed to save some fuel - good idea, however, in 1st and 2nd it causes uneven braking experience; 7. I would've preferred the auto transmis
Sponsored cars related to the M35
Related Used 2010 INFINITI M35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60