Vehicle overview

There was a time when the idea of a luxury SUV seemed as oxymoronic as gourmet instant coffee. Now it seems that every car manufacturer has this segment covered. When the first high-performance luxury SUVs debuted, they were met with the same sort of puzzled response. Some people might think this is just a passing fad, but like luxury SUVs before them, these oddly capable crossovers have been popping up with more and more frequency.

One of the more notable examples of this breed is the 2010 Infiniti FX50 crossover SUV. It's got the luxury part covered, with its carlike ride, sumptuous interior and wide range of features -- and it's got plenty of sport, too, thanks to prodigious V8 power and capable handling. It also boasts evocative styling and technological wizardry that would please nearly any early adopter. The FX50 may sound frivolous in theory, but it's a pretty impressive vehicle in the flesh.

What you'll notice first is the FX50's smooth and flowing lines, in stark contrast to the chunky, angular shapes of rival crossovers. The gaping grille may draw comparisons to various sea creatures, but overall we applaud Infiniti for daring to bring concept-car styling to the street. The FX50's athletic performance is similarly bold, starting with a powerful 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out a rumbling 390 horsepower and can rip off a 0-60-mph sprint in only 5.5 seconds. Winding roads are dispatched with equal aplomb -- the FX shares its basic underpinnings with the G37 sport sedan, and it shows.

The FX50 also provides plenty of high-tech power inside the cabin, including a nifty top-view camera and a standard navigation system upgraded for 2010 with DVD audio/video, Bluetooth streaming audio, a Zagat restaurant guide and weather reports. Additional technology is found in the safety department, where the FX50 offers an adaptive cruise control system and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.

There are some flaws in the FX50's formula, including a shortage of luggage space behind the rear seats, a sometimes unyielding suspension and the V8's lack of refinement at high engine speeds. Yet one of the FX's main competitors, the BMW X6, suffers from similar space constraints, and another notable rival, the Porsche Cayenne S, lacks the FX's head-turning style. It really comes down to whether the 2010 Infiniti FX50's striking curves, formidable performance and boatloads of technology combine to make it your cup o' joe.